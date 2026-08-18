IND vs SL live streaming: Where to watch 1st Test Day 4 action live?

India will look to quickly build on their 178-run lead on Day 4 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, with deteriorating batting conditions and repeated rain interruptions likely to shape their declaration plans. With the surface traditionally becoming increasingly difficult to bat on as a Test progresses, India will aim to add another sizeable chunk of runs before giving their bowlers enough time to dismiss Sri Lanka for a second time. What to expect on Day 4? The numbers underline how challenging batting can become at Galle in the final two innings. The average third-innings total at the venue is 239, while the corresponding figure for the fourth innings drops sharply to 154.

There have been notable exceptions. Pakistan successfully chased 342 four years ago, the highest successful fourth-innings chase at Galle. The next-best successful chase is 268, while the third-highest is considerably lower at 164. That makes India's current lead of 178 a useful cushion by Galle standards. However, frequent rain interruptions over the first three days have meant the surface has not deteriorated as much as it usually might by this stage. India could therefore look to extend their advantage by around 200 runs before setting Sri Lanka a substantial target. Such a scenario would also potentially leave India's bowlers around 100 overs to take 10 wickets, giving them the option of using a second new ball if the match goes deep.

The weather, though, could complicate those calculations. With playing time already lost to rain, India may need to score quickly whenever conditions allow. They have enough attacking options to force the pace, beginning with Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top of the order, as they look to balance scoreboard pressure with the time required to push for victory ALSO READ: WCL 2026: David Warner Joins Yuvraj, de Villiers, Dwayne Bravo for Season 3 Will rain disrupt India's push for victory? Weather could become an important factor on the fourth day, particularly during the morning session. Forecasts indicate a 53 per cent chance of showers around 7 am, followed by mostly cloudy conditions at 8 and 9 am. The rain probability rises to 56 per cent at 10 am, close to the scheduled start and the opening period of play.

Conditions are expected to become more favourable thereafter. Rain chances fall to 39 per cent at noon and 20 per cent between 1 pm and 5 pm, although cloudy and intermittently cloudy conditions are expected through much of the afternoon. Rain has already heavily affected the Test, meaning further interruptions could reduce India's available time to bat, bowl and force a result. With India holding a significant lead, the weather could therefore be their biggest obstacle to converting dominance into a victory. Can Sri Lanka's spinners fight back in India's second innings? Sri Lanka's bowling attack will need a much-improved performance when India bat again.

Prabath Jayasuriya was the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers in India's first innings, taking four wickets for 109 runs. Debutant Keshara Nuwantha claimed three wickets but conceded 175 runs from 39 overs. India's top order had largely controlled the Sri Lankan attack, with Devdutt Padikkal scoring 167 and KL Rahul making 82. Dhruv Jurel also contributed a valuable 51, while Rishabh Pant scored 39. The Galle surface has offered turn and bounce, however, and the increasing workload on the spinners could make them more effective as the Test progresses. Sri Lanka will therefore need Jayasuriya and Nuwantha to find greater control and exploit any assistance from the surface if they are to prevent India from setting an imposing target.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Day 3 scorecard Sri Lanka first innings: 284/10 in 79.4 overs on Day 3 Sri Lanka 1st Innings Batting Dismissal R B M 4s 6s SR Nishan Madushka Fernando c Padikkal b Mohammed Siraj 0 2 2 0 0 0 Lahiru Udara Igalagamage c Jaiswal b Suthar 27 44 68 6 0 61.36 Dinesh Chandimal c †Pant b Suthar 4 16 35 0 0 25 Kamindu Mendis c Shubman Gill b Kuldeep Yadav 14 25 39 1 1 56 Dhananjaya de Silva (c) c Rahul b Jadeja 21 41 49 4 0 51.21 Sonal Dinusha lbw b Jadeja 100 168 269 4 2 59.52 Niroshan Dickwella † c †Pant b Prasidh Krishna 80 115 160 7 0 69.56 Keshara Nuwantha c Shubman Gill b Jadeja 2 18 20 0 0 11.11 Prabath Jayasuriya c Jurel b Suthar 10 43 43 2 0 23.25 Lahiru Kumara st †Pant b Suthar 10 5 11 1 1 200 Asitha Fernando not out 0 5 5 0 0 0 Extras (b 8, lb 2, nb 4, w 2) 16 Total 79.4 Ov (RR: 3.56) 284/10 Bowling O M R W ECON WD NB Mohammed Siraj 9 3 29 1 3.22 1 1 Prasidh Krishna 14 0 47 1 3.35 1 0 Manav Suthar 21.4 1 76 4 3.5 0 1 Kuldeep Yadav 14 0 65 1 4.64 0 0 Ravindra Jadeja 21 5 57 3 2.71 0 2

IND vs SL 1st Test Day 4 LIVE telecast and live streaming details When will the India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 4 match be played? Day 4 of the India vs Sri Lanka first Test will be played on Tuesday, August 18. Play will begin at 9:45 am IST. Where will the India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 4 be played? The fourth day of the Test will be played at the Galle International Stadium in Galle, Sri Lanka. What time will Day 4 play begin in India? The day's play will start at 9:45 am IST. The scheduled start time in Sri Lanka is 9:45 am local time.

Where can you watch the live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 4 in India? The live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka first Test will be available on the SonyLIV mobile app and website. Where can you watch the live telecast of India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 4? The live broadcast of India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 4 will be availble on Sony Ten 1 HD/SD with English commentary. Where is the India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test being played? The opening Test of the two-match series is being played at the Galle International Stadium.