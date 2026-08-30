IND vs THA live streaming: Where to watch today's Women's Asia Cup match?

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India will look to put their inconsistent T20I run behind them as they begin their 2026 Women's T20 Asia Cup campaign against Thailand in their Group A opener at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, today.

The three-time champions have struggled for consistency in the shortest format this year, losing nine of their 16 T20Is. Their disappointing Women's T20 World Cup campaign ended in the group stage after a defeat against Australia, leaving Harmanpreet Kaur's side with plenty to address ahead of two major Asian competitions.

With the Asian Games also on the horizon, India will be keen to start the Asia Cup on a strong note. Thailand, meanwhile, enter the contest with confidence after edging past Hong Kong in their opening match.

India's batting and fielding remain areas of concern India's biggest challenge will be to find consistency in the middle order, particularly with Jemimah Rodrigues unavailable for the tournament. Pratika Rawal has been added to the squad, but the team will still need greater impetus from the batters at No. 3 and below. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma provide India with a formidable opening combination, while Harmanpreet remains an important presence in the middle order despite questions over her recent form and future in T20Is. India will also hope to improve their fielding after dropped chances hurt them in their previous T20I outings. Deepti Sharma will once again spearhead the spin attack, with Shree Charani, Radha Yadav and Prema Rawat providing further options.

ALSO READ: A career interrupted: Neeraj Chopra's battle with injuries continues The pace attack has experience in Renuka Singh Thakur, while Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy and Nandani Sharma add depth. Thailand look to carry winning momentum Thailand will take confidence from their hard-fought win over Hong Kong in their opening game. After managing only 120 for nine, they produced a disciplined bowling and fielding effort to restrict Hong Kong to 114 for seven. Captain Naruemol Chaiwai led from the front with a 43-run knock, while Onnicha Kamchomphu claimed three wickets for 27 runs and Phannita Maya took two for 22. Thailand will face a far stronger Indian side, but another disciplined performance could help them make the most of their opportunity and put pressure on the three-time champions.

India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup T20: Playing 11 India’s playing 11 (probable): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Richa Ghosh (WK), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud Thailand’s playing 11 (probable): Naruemol Chaiwai (C), Nannapat Koncharoenkai (WK), Chanida Sutthiruang, Naomi Hamilton, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong, Phannita Maya, Nannaphat Chaihan, Suleeporn Laomi, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Sunida Chaturongrattana India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup T20: Live streaming and telecast details When will India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup T20 match take place? India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup T20 match will take place on Sunday, August 30.

What will be the venue for India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup T20 match? The India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup T20 match will take place at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. What time will the India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup T20 match begin? The India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup T20 match will begin at 8 pm IST. What time will the toss for the India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup T20 match take place? The toss for the India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup T20 match will take place at 7:30 pm IST. Where to watch live telecast of India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup T20 match in India?