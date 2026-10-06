IND vs WI 1st T20I live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

Shreyas Iyer-led India will look to begin their three-match T20I series against West Indies on a winning note when the teams meet at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium on Tuesday. India enter the contest after securing gold at the Asian Games 2026 and will aim to maintain their momentum in the shortest format. West Indies, however, bring a squad packed with T20 experience and players familiar with Indian conditions.

The key selection question for India will be their opening combination. Abhishek Sharma is expected to retain his place, but the management must choose between Sanju Samson and teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Both featured at the Asian Games, with Sooryavanshi opening and Samson batting at No. 3.

India must also finalise their pace attack, with Arshdeep Singh expected to lead the unit and Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav competing for a place. West Indies will rely on Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell and Sherfane Rutherford. Roston Chase, Keemo Paul and Romario Shepherd add all-round options, while Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie strengthen the spin department. Shamar Joseph will spearhead the pace attack. Now, keeping all this in mind, let’s take a look at how fans across the globe can watch the match live. India vs West Indies 1st T20I: Broadcasting details Country/Region Live telecast / TV Live streaming India Star Sports Network JioHotstar West Indies/Caribbean ESPN Caribbean / regional broadcasters ESPN Caribbean digital platforms USA & Canada Willow TV Willow TV / Prime Video with Willow TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket Sky Go / NOW Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Sport Now South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport Cricket DStv Stream Pakistan — Tapmad Bangladesh — Tapmad

India vs West Indies 1st T20I: Live streaming and broadcast details When will the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match take place? The first T20I match between India and West Indies will be played on Tuesday, October 6. What will be the venue for the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match on Tuesday? Ekana Stadium in Lucknow will host the first T20I match between India and West Indies. What time will the toss for the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match take place? The toss for the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match will take place at 6:30 pm IST. What time will the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match begin?