IND vs WI 2nd ODI live streaming: Where to watch today's ODI match?

India won the toss and opted to field first against West Indies in the second ODI at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.

India made one change to their playing 11, with Auqib Nabi making his ODI debut in place of Nitish Kumar Reddy. West Indies, who were also looking to field first, made four changes to their side.

Captain Shubman Gill said the Guwahati surface had “a bit more grass” and looked “a little bit patchy”, which could offer help to the fast bowlers early. He also said India’s fielding intensity in the middle overs needed to improve after the first ODI.

India lead the three-match series after producing a dominant performance in the opener, chasing down 296 in less than 42 overs. Virat Kohli and Gill scored centuries in that win, while Rohit Sharma also looked in good touch at the top.