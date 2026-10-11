IND vs WI 3rd T20I live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

India will look to address their bowling concerns when they face West Indies in the third T20 International at the Holkar Stadium in Indore today. The visitors head into the contest with confidence after chasing down India's 250-run target in Ranchi, setting up another potentially high-scoring encounter on a batter-friendly surface.
The second T20I produced 501 runs as Shai Hope and Sherfane Rutherford powered West Indies to their highest successful chase in T20 internationals. Hope has scored two centuries on the tour, while Rutherford's 84 off 37 balls proved decisive in Ranchi.
India will take encouragement from Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 102 and subsequent 40 off 18 balls, alongside Sanju Samson's 82 in the second match. However, Arshdeep Singh has conceded 79 runs for one wicket across two games, leaving India searching for greater control with the ball. Mayank Yadav's three-wicket performance offers hope, although his dropped catch of Rutherford proved costly.
West Indies will also seek improvements in their bowling after Shamar Springer conceded 64 runs in four overs. Roston Chase's 3/24 was a positive, but both teams will need greater discipline to prevail in conditions expected to favour aggressive batting.