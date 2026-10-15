IND vs WI 4th T20I: Hope and Paul shine as West Indies level series 2-2

Keemo Paul's 5 for 41 followed Shai Hope's first-innings 102 not out as a clinical West Indies beat India by 24 runs in the fourth T20I to level the five-match series 2-2 here on Wednesday.

The fifth and final T20I will be played on Saturday at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Sanju Samson struck a 23-ball 56 at the top but India fell way short in the run chase, getting bowled out for 223 in reply to the West Indies' 247 for three.

Arshdeep Singh copped a blow to his right shoulder in the final over from Shamar Joseph and subsequently retired out.

Earlier, Hope led the way with 102 not out as the West Indies posted a huge total. Hope struck nine sixes and four fours to make his runs off 50 balls.