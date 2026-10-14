IND vs WI 4th T20I live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

India will look to seal the five-match T20 International series when they face West Indies in the fourth match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Leading 2-1, the hosts need one more victory to clinch the series, while the visitors must win to level the contest and force a decider.
India's batting has been led by Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan, who have made important contributions at the top. Abhishek smashed 69 off 30 balls in the third T20I in Indore, helping India post 223 and secure victory. However, the middle order, featuring Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Naman Dhir, will be keen to make its opportunities count if the top order fails.
West Indies will rely on captain Shai Hope and Sherfane Rutherford to keep their series hopes alive. Hope struck 102 off 45 balls during the visitors' successful chase of India's 249-run target in Ranchi, while Rutherford has scored 172 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 189.
India's bowlers, led by Arshdeep Singh, will need to contain the visitors' aggressive batting. West Indies, meanwhile, must find a way to restrict India's top order and deliver a more disciplined bowling performance to stay in contention.