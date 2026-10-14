IND vs WI 4th T20I live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

India will look to seal the five-match T20 International series when they face West Indies in the fourth match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Leading 2-1, the hosts need one more victory to clinch the series, while the visitors must win to level the contest and force a decider.

India's batting has been led by Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan, who have made important contributions at the top. Abhishek smashed 69 off 30 balls in the third T20I in Indore, helping India post 223 and secure victory. However, the middle order, featuring Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Naman Dhir, will be keen to make its opportunities count if the top order fails.

West Indies will rely on captain Shai Hope and Sherfane Rutherford to keep their series hopes alive. Hope struck 102 off 45 balls during the visitors' successful chase of India's 249-run target in Ranchi, while Rutherford has scored 172 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 189. ALSO READ: IPL 2027: Here's why BCCI postponed the October 15 stakeholders' meeting India's bowlers, led by Arshdeep Singh, will need to contain the visitors' aggressive batting. West Indies, meanwhile, must find a way to restrict India's top order and deliver a more disciplined bowling performance to stay in contention. Now, keeping all this in mind, let’s take a look at how fans from across the globe can watch the match live.

India vs West Indies 4th T20I: Broadcasting details Country/Region Live telecast / TV Live streaming India Star Sports Network JioHotstar West Indies/Caribbean ESPN Caribbean / regional broadcasters ESPN Caribbean digital platforms USA & Canada Willow TV Willow TV / Prime Video with Willow TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket Sky Go / NOW Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Sport Now South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport Cricket DStv Stream Pakistan — Tapmad Bangladesh — Tapmad India vs West Indies 4th T20I: Live streaming and broadcast details When will the India vs West Indies 4th T20I match take place? The fourth T20I match between India and West Indies will be played on Wednesday, October 14. What will be the venue for the India vs West Indies 4th T20I match on Wednesday?

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will host the fourth T20I match between India and West Indies. What time will the toss for the India vs West Indies 4th T20I match take place? The toss for the India vs West Indies 4th T20I match will take place at 6:30 pm IST. What time will the India vs West Indies 4th T20I match begin? The India vs West Indies 4th T20I match will begin at 7 pm IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs West Indies 4th T20I match in India? The live telecast of the India vs West Indies T20I series will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.