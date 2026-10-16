IND vs WI 5th T20I: Bengaluru weather report and hourly rain forecast

Shreyas Iyer-led Team India will take the field against Shai Hope-led West Indies on Saturday in the fifth and final match of the T20I series between the two sides at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, with hopes of winning the match and securing the series 3-2.

The series started with India winning the first T20I to go 1-0 up in the series before West Indies fought back in the second T20I to level the series at 1-1. India then edged past West Indies in the third T20I to go 2-1 up before the visitors once again fought back with a big win in the fourth T20I to level the series at 2-2 and force a series decider in the fifth T20I in Bengaluru.

One of the biggest letdowns for the hosts has been their bowling, with the bowlers consistently leaking runs in the middle and death overs, which means India will need their bowlers at their best if they wish to win the series on Saturday. However, the bowling will not be the only concern for the Indian side, as the early weather reports for Bengaluru on Saturday suggest moderate to heavy rain in the latter half of the day, which can result in either a shortened match or a washed-out game. Bengaluru weather forecast for Saturday According to the latest weather forecast from AccuWeather, the fifth T20I between India and the West Indies in Bengaluru on Saturday is expected to begin under cloudy skies, with a high chance of thunderstorms around the scheduled 7 pm start.

The probability of precipitation is forecast at 59 per cent by 5 pm before dropping to 49 per cent at 6 pm and rising to 67 per cent at 7 pm, raising the possibility of rain interruptions at the start of the match. ALSO READ: Comeback preponed! Bhuvneshwar added to India's squad for 5th T20I vs WI Conditions are expected to remain unsettled through the evening, with the chance of rain rising to 71 per cent at 8 pm before falling to 49 per cent by 9 pm. With thunderstorms forecast during the match, there is a significant risk of delays or interruptions, which could affect the completion of the game.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium drainage system The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is one of India's well-equipped cricket venues and features an advanced SubAir drainage system designed to minimise rain-related delays. Installed in 2017, the system uses underground pipes and vacuum technology to remove excess water from the playing surface, while ground staff use super soppers to clear surface water and prepare the outfield for play. Although persistent rain or thunderstorms can still delay play, the stadium's drainage system can help speed up the resumption of matches once the weather clears. With thunderstorms forecast around the scheduled 7 pm start of the India-West Indies fifth T20I on Saturday, the system could prove crucial in limiting rain-related delays.