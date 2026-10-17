IND vs WI 5th T20I live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

India will look to overcome their batting inconsistencies and secure a series victory when they face the West Indies in the fifth and final T20I at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. With the five-match series level at 2-2, both teams will be aiming to finish on a winning note.
Despite several high-scoring encounters, India have struggled to find consistency across their batting order. Openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma have failed to build regular partnerships, while captain Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan and Naman Dhir have also struggled to make consistent contributions.
Iyer, who scored 102 in the opening match, has managed 40, one and 16 in his subsequent three outings. India could consider bringing back Kuldeep Yadav, who missed the third and fourth matches, to strengthen their bowling attack.
The West Indies, meanwhile, will rely on captain Shai Hope and Sherfane Rutherford, who have scored 261 and 221 runs, respectively, in the series. India will need to dismiss both early to keep the visitors under pressure.