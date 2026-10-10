IND vs WI: West Indies stun India with second-highest chase in T20I history

West Indies skipper Shai Hope continued his purple patch with the bat against India as the wicketkeeper-batter scored an unbeaten century (102 not out off 45 balls) against the hosts in the second T20I at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday to help his team chase down the record total of 250 with nine balls to spare, win the match and level the series at 1-1.
West Indies' successful chase in the second T20I is now the second-highest successful run chase in T20I history, surpassing Australia's 244-run chase against New Zealand in Auckland back in 2018.
Notably, the highest successful run chase of 259, which was achieved by South Africa back in 2023 in Centurion, came against the West Indies themselves.
Highest successful run chase in T20I history (men’s cricket):
Rank
Target
Chased score
Overs taken
Chasing team
Opponent
Venue
Match date
1
259
259/4
18.5
South Africa
West Indies
Centurion
Mar 26, 2023
2
250
252/4
18.3
West Indies
India
Ranchi
Oct 9, 2026
3
244
245/5
18.5
Australia
New Zealand
Auckland
Feb 16, 2018
4
232
236/6
19.2
West Indies
South Africa
Johannesburg
Jan 11, 2015
5
230
230/8
19.4
England
South Africa
Mumbai (Wankhede)
Mar 18, 2016
6
223
226/5
19.1
England
South Africa
Centurion
Feb 16, 2020
7
223
226/3
19.5
England
West Indies
St George's, Grenada
Dec 16, 2023
8
223
225/5
20.0
Australia
India
Guwahati
Nov 28, 2023
9
219
221/5
19.0
West Indies
England
Gros Islet, St Lucia
Nov 16, 2024
10
216
216/4
20.0
Australia
New Zealand
Wellington
Feb 21, 2024
West Indies broke the personal best record
West Indies' record chase against India in the second T20I was also their highest successful run chase in T20I history, surpassing their 232-run chase against South Africa back in 2025.
Moreover, three of the top five highest successful chases by West Indies in T20Is have come against India.
Highest successful run chase in T20Is by West Indies:
West Indies' highest successful chase in their T20I history is now also the highest successful run chase in T20I cricket against India, surpassing Australia's 225-run chase against the Men in Blue in Guwahati back in 2023.
This is also India's first loss in T20I cricket after scoring 200-plus runs since 2024. Before Friday, India had crossed the 200-run mark batting first 21 times since 2024 and had successfully defended their total on all 21 occasions.
Highest successful run chase in T20Is vs India:
Rank
Target chased
Final score
Opponent
Venue
Match date
1
250
252/4
India
Ranchi
Oct 9, 2026
2
232
236/6
South Africa
Johannesburg
Jan 11, 2015
3
219
221/5
England
St. Lucia
Nov 16, 2024
4
193
196/3
India
Mumbai
Mar 31, 2016
5
191
194/1
India
Kingston
July 9, 2017
Hope's ton helps West Indies level the series
Earlier in the match, West Indies won the toss and elected to field first. The hosts got off to a fiery start, with a 42-run opening stand for the first wicket before Roston Chase dismissed Abhishek Sharma (20 off 12 balls). Sanju Samson (82 off 41 balls) and Ishan Kishan (43 off 22 balls) then added a fiery 87-run stand for the second wicket before losing their wickets to Shamar Springer and Roston Chase, respectively.
Chase also dismissed Shivam Dube (7 off 10 balls) to halt India's fiery approach in the game. However, skipper Shreyas Iyer (40 off 18 balls) and Tilak Varma (44 not out off 18 balls) added a brilliant 83-run stand for the fifth wicket off just 32 balls as the hosts finished their innings with the scoreboard reading 249 for 5 after 20 overs.
In reply, West Indies were jolted early as Mayank Yadav dismissed Kamil Pooran (4 off 2 balls) and Shimron Hetmyer (0 off 1 ball) in the very first over to reduce the visitors to 5 for 2.
Rovman Powell (24 off 13 balls) then played a fiery cameo to take the team's total past the 50-run mark before also being clean bowled by Mayank Yadav. Sherfane Rutherford (84 off 37 balls) then scored a blistering half-century and added a 120-run stand for the fourth wicket with skipper Hope before being dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav.
However, that was the last success for the hosts as Shai Hope (102 not out off 45 balls) and Romario Shepherd (34 off 13 balls) went on to add an unbeaten 75-run stand for the fifth wicket in just 26 balls as West Indies chased down the total successfully with six wickets and nine balls to spare.