IND vs ZIM live streaming: Where to watch today's women's T20I match?

India will look to sharpen their T20I game under new captain Smriti Mandhana when they take on Zimbabwe in a three-match series beginning on Friday. The series marks the first bilateral meeting between the two teams, offering India an opportunity to test combinations and address shortcomings in the shortest format.

Despite their recent dominance in Asian cricket and their ODI World Cup triumph at home last year, India remain a work in progress in T20Is after consecutive early exits from the T20 World Cup. Their batting needs greater consistency in the middle overs, while the team must improve its fielding and strengthen its pace attack.

Mandhana and Shafali Verma will be expected to provide strong starts, but India need reliable contributions from the middle order, with Harmanpreet Kaur under pressure to deliver as a specialist batter. Richa Ghosh also needs greater support from power hitters in the lower order. In bowling, Nandni Sharma's emergence and the spin of Shree Charani and Deepti Sharma offer positives. Prema Rawat could get an extended opportunity to strengthen India's middle-overs attack. New faces Niki Prasad and Jintimani Kalita will also be keen to impress. ALSO READ: ODI World Cup triumph not enough, India must work hard in T20Is: Mandhana Zimbabwe, led by Josephine Nkomo, will enter the series with confidence after beating the West Indies in an ODI last month, hoping to challenge India and make the most of this historic bilateral contest.

India-W vs Zimbabwe-W 1st T20I: Playing 11 India-W playing 11 (probable): Smriti Mandhana (C), Shafali Verma, Anushka Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, N Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud Zimbabwe-W playing 11 (probable): Kelis Ndhlovu, Beloved Biza, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Christine Mutasa, Nyasha Gwanzura, Chiedza Dhururu, Modester Mupachikwa, Josephine Nkomo (C), Kudzai Chigora, Loryn Phiri, Nomvelo Sibanda India-W vs Zimbabwe-W: Head-to-head in T20Is The October 16 T20I match between India and Zimbabwe will be their first head-to-head encounter in women’s T20Is. India-W vs Zimbabwe-W 1st T20I: Full squad India-W full squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana (C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (W), Gunalan Kamalini, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Anushka Sharma, Jintimani Kalita, Niki Prasad, Prema Rawat

Zimbabwe-W full squad: Kelis Ndhlovu, Beloved Biza, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Chiedza Dhururu (W), Nyasha Gwanzura, Josephine Nkomo (C), Modester Mupachikwa, Sharne Mayers, Loryn Phiri, Francisca Chipare, Kudzai Chigora, Nomvelo Sibanda, Olinder Chare, Michelle Mavunga, Tendai Makusha India-W vs Zimbabwe-W 1st T20I: Live streaming and broadcast details When will the India-W vs Zimbabwe-W 1st T20I match take place? The first T20I match between India women and Zimbabwe women will be played on Friday, October 16. What will be the venue for the India-W vs Zimbabwe-W 1st T20I match on Friday? Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur will host the first T20I match between India women and Zimbabwe women.

What time will the toss for the India-W vs Zimbabwe-W 1st T20I match take place? The toss for the India women vs Zimbabwe women 1st T20I match will take place at 6:30 pm IST. What time will the India-W vs Zimbabwe-W 1st T20I match begin? The India women vs Zimbabwe women 1st T20I match will begin at 7 pm IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the India-W vs Zimbabwe-W 1st T20I match in India? The live telecast of the India women vs Zimbabwe women T20I series will be available on Star Sports Network in India. Where to watch the live streaming of the India-W vs Zimbabwe-W 1st T20I match in India?