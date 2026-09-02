India A tour New Zealand for three four-day games ahead of Test series

India A will play three four-day matches against New Zealand A in Christchurch from October 24, New Zealand Cricket announced on Tuesday.

The series will be part of India's build-up to the two-Test series against New Zealand later in the tour, with the A side's matches preceding the senior team's red-ball assignment.

The fixtures were announced as part of New Zealand Cricket's domestic red-ball schedule for the Plunket Shield.

"The domestic red ball summer will also get an injection of international class as New Zealand A host India A for three four-day matches in Christchurch starting October 24," NZC said on its website.