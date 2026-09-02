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Home / Cricket / News / India A tour New Zealand for three four-day games ahead of Test series

India A tour New Zealand for three four-day games ahead of Test series

The series will be part of India's build-up to the two-Test series against New Zealand later in the tour

BCCI
BCCI
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2026 | 9:39 AM IST
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India A will play three four-day matches against New Zealand A in Christchurch from October 24, New Zealand Cricket announced on Tuesday.

The series will be part of India's build-up to the two-Test series against New Zealand later in the tour, with the A side's matches preceding the senior team's red-ball assignment.

The fixtures were announced as part of New Zealand Cricket's domestic red-ball schedule for the Plunket Shield.

"The domestic red ball summer will also get an injection of international class as New Zealand A host India A for three four-day matches in Christchurch starting October 24," NZC said on its website.

India are scheduled to tour New Zealand in October-November for five T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests.

The two-Test series will begin in Wellington from November 19-23, followed by the second Test in Christchurch from November 27-December 1.

India are currently ranked fifth in the World Test Championship points table, while New Zealand are third.

New Zealand had made a historic 3-0 sweep in their tour of India during their previous Test series in 2024-25.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :India cricket teamNew Zealand cricket teamTest Cricket

First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 9:37 AM IST

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