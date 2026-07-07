India A to tour NZ ahead of senior series; SL Test squad to leave in Aug

India A will undertake a shadow tour of New Zealand ahead of the senior team's multi-format series in the country, with the itinerary comprising three List A matches and two first-class games that could feature a handful of players from the national Test squad.

The India A assignment is expected to serve as a preparatory platform for players in contention for the senior side, with some first-team cricketers likely to be drafted into the squad to gain valuable match practice in New Zealand conditions before the marquee series.

The tour schedule includes three 50-over games followed by two first-class 'Tests', allowing the team management to assess both red-ball and white-ball options ahead of the senior team's engagements.