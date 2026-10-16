India batter Punam Raut announces retirement from international cricket

Out-of-favour Indian women's cricket team top-order batter Punam Raut on Thursday announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket with immediate effect.

The 37-year-old Raut has played four Tests, 73 ODIs and 35 T20Is for India between 2009 and 2021.

"After much thought and reflection, I have decided to retire from international cricket in all formats of the game," Raut said in a post on her Instagram page.

"Representing India has been the greatest honour of my life. Cricket has been more than just a sport - it has shaped my character, taught me resilience, and given me memories that I will cherish forever. Every time I wore the India jersey, I did so with immense pride and gratitude.