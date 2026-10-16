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India batter Punam Raut announces retirement from international cricket

The 37-year-old Raut has played four Tests, 73 ODIs and 35 T20Is for India between 2009 and 2021

Punam Raut
Punam Raut
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2026 | 3:20 PM IST
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Out-of-favour Indian women's cricket team top-order batter Punam Raut on Thursday announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket with immediate effect.

The 37-year-old Raut has played four Tests, 73 ODIs and 35 T20Is for India between 2009 and 2021.

"After much thought and reflection, I have decided to retire from international cricket in all formats of the game," Raut said in a post on her Instagram page.

"Representing India has been the greatest honour of my life. Cricket has been more than just a sport - it has shaped my character, taught me resilience, and given me memories that I will cherish forever. Every time I wore the India jersey, I did so with immense pride and gratitude.

"Wearing the India jersey was a dream that became a reality, and I will always be grateful for the trust and support I received." Raut also credited her domestic team for shaping her career.

"My sincere thanks to the Mumbai Cricket Association for believing in me during my formative years. The opportunities and guidance I received there laid the foundation of my cricketing journey," Raut said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 16 2026 | 3:20 PM IST

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