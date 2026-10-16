India batter Punam Raut announces retirement from international cricket
The 37-year-old Raut has played four Tests, 73 ODIs and 35 T20Is for India between 2009 and 2021
The 37-year-old Raut has played four Tests, 73 ODIs and 35 T20Is for India between 2009 and 2021
Out-of-favour Indian women's cricket team top-order batter Punam Raut on Thursday announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket with immediate effect.
The 37-year-old Raut has played four Tests, 73 ODIs and 35 T20Is for India between 2009 and 2021.
"After much thought and reflection, I have decided to retire from international cricket in all formats of the game," Raut said in a post on her Instagram page.
"Representing India has been the greatest honour of my life. Cricket has been more than just a sport - it has shaped my character, taught me resilience, and given me memories that I will cherish forever. Every time I wore the India jersey, I did so with immense pride and gratitude.
"Wearing the India jersey was a dream that became a reality, and I will always be grateful for the trust and support I received." Raut also credited her domestic team for shaping her career.
"My sincere thanks to the Mumbai Cricket Association for believing in me during my formative years. The opportunities and guidance I received there laid the foundation of my cricketing journey," Raut said.
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First Published: Oct 16 2026 | 3:20 PM IST