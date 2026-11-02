India T20 team set the tone despite limited preparation, says Gambhir

India head coach Gautam Gambhir says the Shreyas Iyer-led T20 team has set the tone for the upcoming ODI and Test assignments in the ongoing tour of New Zealand by triumphing in the shortest format despite a lack of practice leading up to the rubber.

India defeated the hosts 3-2 in the T20 series despite landing here just a couple of days before the lung-opener and having very little time to rest and recover in between games held at four different venues.

"You can be extremely proud of the effort that you guys have given in this series. Winning the series especially when you got one day to prepare and playing against a quality team like New Zealand in their own backyard... you can be extremely proud and go back with your head held high," Gambhir said in a dressing room speech, the video of which was shared by the BCCI on its social media handles.

"Yes, you wanted to win the last two as well, but sometimes these things can happen. But I thought you guys had set the tone for the rest of the tour. Before the series started, I said you guys were responsible for setting the tone. "Now it is up to the One-Day guys and Test guys to continue from where you guys have left," he added. The five-match ODI series beginning Wednesday will be followed by a couple of Tests starting on November 19. Gambhir urged the T20 players to remain in shape for the next assignment, a home series against Sri Lanka in December.