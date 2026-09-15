India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I: Playing 11, live toss time, live streaming

Indian cricket team will make at least one change in their Playing 11, when they look to seal the three-match series against hosts Afghanistan in the second T20 International (T20I) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. Shreyas Iyer's side leads 1-0 after a seven-wicket victory in the opener, but Varun Chakaravarthy's injury has forced India to reconsider their bowling combination.

India dominated Sunday's opening game, with Arshdeep Singh taking three wickets for 19 runs to help restrict Afghanistan to 156 for eight. Abhishek Sharma then struck 82 off 32 balls as India completed the chase in 13.4 overs.

How will Varun Chakaravarthy's injury affect India's playing 11? Chakaravarthy was ruled out of the remaining matches on Monday with a fresh side strain, having only recently returned from a hamstring injury sustained during the England tour in July. His availability for the upcoming Asian Games in Japan is also uncertain. With Hardik Pandya also absent, Iyer must find a reliable combination to cover the fifth bowler's quota. Shivam Dube conceded 21 runs in his only over in the opener, while Nitish Kumar Reddy gave away 30 in two overs. Together with Abhishek's one over, the trio conceded 59 runs in four overs.

Jasprit Bumrah marked his return from injury with a wicket, while Axar Patel provided control in the middle overs. Chakaravarthy's absence, however, removes another specialist option from an attack that did most of the damage in the first match. Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi could replace Chakaravarthy, while Washington Sundar offers an alternative with his off-spin and batting. Will Sanju Samson retain his place in India's playing 11? Samson's form remains another selection question. He scored 10 in the opening match after managing 33 runs in four innings before this series. With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi competing for an opening spot, Samson will be keen to make a substantial contribution ahead of the Asian Games.

Abhishek's 82 provided India with an emphatic start to the series, while Ishan Kishan overcame a minor back injury scare during training to score 42 off 33 balls, including five fours and a six. India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I probable playing 11 The following combinations are predictions; the final teams will be confirmed at the toss. India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Bishnoi. Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Afghanistan could consider Naveen-ul-Haq for an additional pace option, with Mujeeb's place potentially under discussion. What must Afghanistan improve to level the series? Afghanistan need a stronger start with the bat after slipping to 43 for five in the seventh over on Sunday. Gurbaz's early dismissal and the loss of wickets through the top order left them relying on Omarzai and Nabi to rebuild. That recovery took Afghanistan to 156 for eight, but their bowlers could not contain Abhishek and Kishan. Ibrahim Zadran's side must both preserve wickets early and find ways to slow India's scoring. “We gave them back-to-back wickets and they put pressure on us,” Zadran said after the opening match.

India vs Afghanistan head-to-head record in T20Is Sunday's result took the teams' tally to 10 meetings, with India still unbeaten. India have eight outright wins and one victory after a tied match was decided by two Super Overs. The remaining match ended without a result. Result Matches Matches played 10 India wins, including the Super Over victory 9 Afghanistan wins 0 No result 1 India's Super Over victory came in Bengaluru in January 2024, when two tie-breakers were needed to settle the contest. India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I: Date, venue and live toss time Match detail Information Date Tuesday, 15 September 2026 Venue Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi Toss time Expected at 7 p.m. IST Match starts 7:30 p.m. IST Series position India lead 1-0 Where can fans watch India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I live?

The second T20I will be televised in India on Sony Sports Network, with Sony Sports Ten 5 SD and HD carrying the series. Live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website. Although the matches are being played in Delhi, Afghanistan are the designated hosts of the series. The third and final T20I is scheduled for Thursday, 17 September, at the same venue, starting at 7:30 p.m. IST. India vs Afghanistan T20I squads India: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi.