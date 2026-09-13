India vs Afghanistan live streaming: How to watch 1st T20I live in India?

India begin their three-match T20 International series against Afghanistan on Sunday, September 13, with the opening contest offering Shreyas Iyer’s side a chance to assess their combination before the Asian Games in Japan.

Viewers in India can watch the first T20I live on Sony Ten 5, part of Sony Sports Network, or stream the action on the FanCode app and website. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST, with the toss at 7 pm IST.

India’s opening combination is among the key decisions ahead of the toss. Sanju Samson and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi are competing to partner Abhishek Sharma, while Ishan Kishan’s fitness could influence whether both find a place in the playing 11.

How to watch India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I live in India? Match detail Information Date Sunday, September 13 Toss time 7 pm IST Match start time 7:30 pm IST Live telecast in India Sony Sports Network — Sony Ten 5 Live streaming in India FanCode app and website Who could open for India in the first T20I? The choice between Samson and Sooryavanshi brings together two different considerations: the familiarity of the Samson-Abhishek partnership and the attacking potential of the 15-year-old. Sooryavanshi replaced Samson in the playing 11 during the England series, but Samson returned for the final match. This series gives the management another opportunity to assess both options before settling on their combination for the Asian Games.

Their preparation also offered contrasting signs. Samson appeared more assured during Friday’s nets, while Sooryavanshi was tested by Jasprit Bumrah’s pace and movement off the surface. The youngster was returning to the shortest format after three consecutive red-ball matches, which provides context for his adjustment. Could Ishan Kishan’s fitness change India’s playing 11? Kishan had a back injury scare during Friday evening’s training session. If he is unavailable, India could accommodate both Samson and Sooryavanshi, with Samson providing a wicketkeeping option. Kishan enters the series after scoring 270 and 80 in the Duleep Trophy final. His availability therefore matters both to India’s batting combination and their choice of wicketkeeper.

The bowling balance presents another decision. Axar Patel and Washington Sundar are expected to feature, while India must weigh Varun Chakravarthy’s spin against the option of an additional specialist seamer in Yash Thakur. Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh are expected to lead the pace attack, with Nitish Kumar Reddy offering an all-round option. What are the probable playing 11 for India and Afghanistan? India probable playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi/Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy. Afghanistan probable playing 11: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran (captain), Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi/Naveen-ul-Haq.

These are predicted combinations. The confirmed playing 11 will be known at the toss. Why does the Afghanistan series matter before the Asian Games? Afghanistan’s spin options — Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad and Mujeeb ur Rahman — offer India a demanding test ahead of their Asian Games campaign. Their seam resources include Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq, supported by all-rounders Gulbadin Naib and Azmatullah Omarzai. India will also face Japan in a one-off T20I before beginning their Asian Games campaign on September 28. Iyer, however, has emphasised the immediate task. “We are thinking about the first game. We know that Afghanistan is a nice team and our preparation has also been promising for the last couple of days,” he said.