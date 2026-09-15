India vs Afghanistan live streaming: Where to watch 2nd T20I live today?

India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first against Afghanistan in the second T20 International (T20I) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi today. Ravi Bishnoi replaced the injured Varun Chakravarthy, while Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran said his team was unchanged.

India have an opportunity to clinch the three-match series. Afghanistan, meanwhile, need a victory to force a series decider after being outplayed in the opening match.

Afghanistan are hosting India for the first time, although the series is being played in Delhi. Having already lost the one-off Test and three-match one-day international (ODI) series against India earlier this year, they face another test of their ability to challenge the visitors.

Their total of 156 proved insufficient in the first T20I, with Delhi’s batting-friendly surface and short boundaries leaving little room for their bowlers to recover. A stronger batting performance will be essential if Afghanistan are to keep the series alive. Where is the India vs Afghanistan second T20I being played today? The second T20I between India and Afghanistan is being played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, with Afghanistan the designated hosts. Who won the India vs Afghanistan second T20I toss? India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first. Afghanistan will bat first. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channel will show the India vs Afghanistan second T20I live? The India vs Afghanistan second T20I will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network. Fans can watch the match on Sony Ten 5 HD and SD. Where can fans watch India vs Afghanistan second T20I live streaming? Fans in India can watch the second T20I live on FanCode and Amazon Prime Video with a subscription. What changes have India made to their playing 11? India have brought in Ravi Bishnoi for Varun Chakravarthy, who has been ruled out of the remaining two matches through injury. Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson retain their places as the openers. Samson returned at Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s expense in the first match, despite the youngster having won both the Player of the Match and Player of the Series awards on his previous appearance.

India will also seek improved bowling returns from all-rounders Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shivam Dube. India’s playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Bishnoi. What is Afghanistan’s team news for the second T20I? Zadran said Afghanistan had retained the same playing 11 for the must-win match. Rahmanullah Gurbaz will be central to their hopes of a stronger start. Bumrah dismissed him with his second delivery in the opening match, putting Afghanistan under early pressure. Afghanistan’s playing 11: Ibrahim Zadran (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman/Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

What did Shreyas Iyer and Ibrahim Zadran say at the toss? Iyer said familiarity with the surface gave India a reason to bowl first. “We are going to bowl first. You have a fair idea how the wicket plays, and it gives the bowlers an idea, a little bit of an advantage,” he said. Reflecting on the opening match, Iyer felt India could have won by a bigger margin and taken more wickets in the middle overs. “Varun is injured and Ravi Bishnoi comes in,” he added. Zadran said Afghanistan would also have preferred to chase and were looking to improve on their performance in the opener.