India vs Australia Tests: Why is BCCI facing flak over BGT 2027 venues?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has come under scrutiny following the announcement of venues for the 2027 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), with critics questioning the lack of continuity, tradition, and clarity in India’s Test venue policy.

India will host Australia for a five-Test series from January 21 to March 3, 2027, with matches scheduled in Nagpur, Chennai, Guwahati, Ranchi and Ahmedabad. The series will conclude a packed 2026-27 home season that also features limited-overs tours by West Indies, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

However, the choice of venues — particularly Guwahati and the exclusion of traditional centres such as Mumbai, Kolkata and Dharamsala — has triggered a wider debate on how Test cricket is organised in India.

Why are venue choices being questioned? Critics argue that the BCCI’s rotation-based approach has diluted the significance of Test venues. Questions have been raised about why newer or less frequent venues are hosting marquee matches, while historically significant centres are being overlooked. The decision to allot Tests to both Ahmedabad and Guwahati — venues that recently hosted matches against West Indies and South Africa — has intensified concerns over the absence of a clear rotation policy. Many believe that marquee series like the BGT should prioritise established venues with a strong Test culture. There are also practical considerations. Guwahati, for instance, faces shorter daylight hours during winter months, potentially affecting playing time in a format already battling relevance and scheduling pressures.

Joy Bhattacharjya flags erosion of tradition Renowned cricket analyst Joy Bhattacharjya has been among the most vocal critics. Drawing parallels with global sporting traditions, he highlighted how continuity of venues contributes to the identity of tournaments. He questioned the idea of rotating iconic fixtures, suggesting that sport thrives on legacy and familiarity. In his view, shifting Test matches to venues without a deep-rooted history risks weakening the narrative and prestige associated with the format. Bhattacharjya’s remarks underline a broader concern — that Test cricket, already under pressure from shorter formats, cannot afford to lose its traditional anchors.

Kohli’s 2019 call for fixed Test centres The current debate echoes a position articulated by former India captain Virat Kohli in 2019, when he advocated for limiting Test matches to five designated centres in the country. Kohli had argued that while rotation may work for limited-overs cricket, Test matches require consistency in venues to build anticipation, crowd engagement and competitive familiarity. He stressed that visiting teams should know what to expect in terms of conditions, pitches and atmosphere. ALSO READ: Explained: Why did the IOC ban transgender athletes in women's sports? According to Kohli, concentrating Tests in a few strong centres would ensure better crowds and enhance the overall quality of the contest, rather than spreading matches thinly across multiple locations with uncertain turnout.

Global template: Tradition-led scheduling India’s current approach stands in contrast to practices in other major Test-playing nations. England hosts most of its Tests at six traditional venues — Lord’s, The Oval, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds and Nottingham — with The Oval customarily staging the final Test of the summer. Australia follows a similar model, with fixtures largely confined to Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth and Hobart. Iconic traditions such as the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and the New Year’s Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground are fixtures in the calendar. South Africa and New Zealand also maintain structured venue rotations, with certain grounds hosting Tests at fixed times each season, reinforcing continuity and fan engagement.