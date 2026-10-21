India vs New Zealand T20Is: Which team leads the head-to-head record?

The Indian cricket team will be looking to get off to a flying start on their all-format tour of New Zealand when they take on the hosts in the first T20I match of the five-match series on Thursday, October 22, at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.
The match will also be a rematch of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup final, where the Men in Blue beat the Kiwis by a comprehensive margin of 96 runs to win their second consecutive and third overall T20 World Cup title in Ahmedabad.
The two teams share an interesting rivalry in the shortest format of cricket, which began in 2007, with the Indian side waiting 10 years before securing their first-ever T20I win over New Zealand in 2017.
While New Zealand were undefeated against India in the first five T20Is, India flipped the switch after that, winning 19 of the next 26 head-to-head encounters, including a rare tied T20I match in 2022.
But how do India and New Zealand compare against each other in T20I cricket? Here’s a look at their head-to-head record.
India vs New Zealand: Head-to-head in T20Is
No.
Team 1
Team 2
Winner
Margin
Ground
Match Date
1
India
New Zealand
India
96 runs
Ahmedabad
Mar 8, 2026
2
India
New Zealand
India
46 runs
Thiruvananthapuram
Jan 31, 2026
3
India
New Zealand
New Zealand
50 runs
Visakhapatnam
Jan 28, 2026
4
India
New Zealand
India
8 wickets
Guwahati
Jan 25, 2026
5
India
New Zealand
India
7 wickets
Raipur
Jan 23, 2026
6
India
New Zealand
India
48 runs
Nagpur
Jan 21, 2026
7
India
New Zealand
India
168 runs
Ahmedabad
Feb 1, 2023
8
India
New Zealand
India
6 wickets
Lucknow
Jan 29, 2023
9
India
New Zealand
New Zealand
21 runs
Ranchi
Jan 27, 2023
10
New Zealand
India
Tied
Match tied
Napier
Nov 22, 2022
11
New Zealand
India
India
65 runs
Mount Maunganui
Nov 20, 2022
12
India
New Zealand
India
73 runs
Eden Gardens
Nov 21, 2021
13
India
New Zealand
India
7 wickets
Ranchi
Nov 19, 2021
14
India
New Zealand
India
5 wickets
Jaipur
Nov 17, 2021
15
India
New Zealand
New Zealand
8 wickets
Dubai (DICS)
Oct 31, 2021
16
New Zealand
India
India
7 runs
Mount Maunganui
Feb 2, 2020
17
New Zealand
India
Tied
India won in Super Over
Wellington
Jan 31, 2020
18
New Zealand
India
Tied
India won in Super Over
Hamilton
Jan 29, 2020
19
New Zealand
India
India
7 wickets
Auckland
Jan 26, 2020
20
New Zealand
India
India
6 wickets
Auckland
Jan 24, 2020
21
New Zealand
India
New Zealand
4 runs
Hamilton
Feb 10, 2019
22
New Zealand
India
India
7 wickets
Auckland
Feb 8, 2019
23
New Zealand
India
New Zealand
80 runs
Wellington
Feb 6, 2019
24
India
New Zealand
India
6 runs
Thiruvananthapuram
Nov 7, 2017
25
India
New Zealand
New Zealand
40 runs
Rajkot
Nov 4, 2017
26
India
New Zealand
India
53 runs
Delhi
Nov 1, 2017
27
India
New Zealand
New Zealand
47 runs
Nagpur
Mar 15, 2016
28
India
New Zealand
New Zealand
1 run
Chennai
Sep 11, 2012
29
New Zealand
India
New Zealand
5 wickets
Wellington
Feb 27, 2009
30
New Zealand
India
New Zealand
7 wickets
Christchurch
Feb 25, 2009
31
India
New Zealand
New Zealand
10 runs
Johannesburg
Sep 16, 2007
What happened when India last met New Zealand in a T20I match?
The last T20I match India played against New Zealand was the final of the ICC T20 World Cup at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8, 2026. New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss and invited defending champions India to bat first.
The Indian side accepted the invitation with open arms as Sanju Samson (89 runs off 46 balls), Abhishek Sharma (52 runs off 21 balls) and Ishan Kishan (54 runs off 25 balls) scored blistering half-centuries, followed by a fiery cameo of 26 not out off just 8 balls by Shivam Dube, as the Men in Blue posted a strong total of 255 for 5 on the board.
In reply, Tim Seifert (52 runs off 26 balls) and Mitchell Santner (43 runs off 35 balls) were the only two batters to cross the 20-run mark and two of only three batters to score in double digits as India bundled New Zealand out for just 159 runs in 19 overs to win the match by 96 runs and become the first team to successfully defend their T20 World Cup title.
What happened when India last visited New Zealand for a T20I series?
India last visited New Zealand for a T20I series in 2022 for a three-match series. The first match of the series was supposed to be played in Wellington; however, the game was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain.
In the second match, New Zealand won the toss and invited India to bat first. With the help of Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten century of 111 off 51 balls, India posted a strong total of 191 for 6 on the board. In reply, the Kiwis were bundled out for just 126 as India won the game by 65 runs and took a 1-0 lead in the series.
In the third game, New Zealand again won the toss but this time opted to bat first. The hosts, with the help of half-centuries from Devon Conway (59 runs off 49 balls) and Glenn Phillips (54 runs off 33 balls), put a challenging target of 161 runs in front of India.
The Kiwi bowlers took control of the match and reduced India to 75/4 after the nine-over mark before rain ruled out any possibility of the match resuming. Both teams were tied as per the DLS method at that point, which eventually resulted in the match being declared a tie, handing India a 1-0 win in the series.