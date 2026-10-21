India vs New Zealand T20Is: Which team leads the head-to-head record?

The Indian cricket team will be looking to get off to a flying start on their all-format tour of New Zealand when they take on the hosts in the first T20I match of the five-match series on Thursday, October 22, at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

The match will also be a rematch of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup final, where the Men in Blue beat the Kiwis by a comprehensive margin of 96 runs to win their second consecutive and third overall T20 World Cup title in Ahmedabad.

The two teams share an interesting rivalry in the shortest format of cricket, which began in 2007, with the Indian side waiting 10 years before securing their first-ever T20I win over New Zealand in 2017.

While New Zealand were undefeated against India in the first five T20Is, India flipped the switch after that, winning 19 of the next 26 head-to-head encounters, including a rare tied T20I match in 2022. But how do India and New Zealand compare against each other in T20I cricket? Here’s a look at their head-to-head record. India vs New Zealand: Head-to-head in T20Is No. Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Ground Match Date 1 India New Zealand India 96 runs Ahmedabad Mar 8, 2026 2 India New Zealand India 46 runs Thiruvananthapuram Jan 31, 2026 3 India New Zealand New Zealand 50 runs Visakhapatnam Jan 28, 2026 4 India New Zealand India 8 wickets Guwahati Jan 25, 2026 5 India New Zealand India 7 wickets Raipur Jan 23, 2026 6 India New Zealand India 48 runs Nagpur Jan 21, 2026 7 India New Zealand India 168 runs Ahmedabad Feb 1, 2023 8 India New Zealand India 6 wickets Lucknow Jan 29, 2023 9 India New Zealand New Zealand 21 runs Ranchi Jan 27, 2023 10 New Zealand India Tied Match tied Napier Nov 22, 2022 11 New Zealand India India 65 runs Mount Maunganui Nov 20, 2022 12 India New Zealand India 73 runs Eden Gardens Nov 21, 2021 13 India New Zealand India 7 wickets Ranchi Nov 19, 2021 14 India New Zealand India 5 wickets Jaipur Nov 17, 2021 15 India New Zealand New Zealand 8 wickets Dubai (DICS) Oct 31, 2021 16 New Zealand India India 7 runs Mount Maunganui Feb 2, 2020 17 New Zealand India Tied India won in Super Over Wellington Jan 31, 2020 18 New Zealand India Tied India won in Super Over Hamilton Jan 29, 2020 19 New Zealand India India 7 wickets Auckland Jan 26, 2020 20 New Zealand India India 6 wickets Auckland Jan 24, 2020 21 New Zealand India New Zealand 4 runs Hamilton Feb 10, 2019 22 New Zealand India India 7 wickets Auckland Feb 8, 2019 23 New Zealand India New Zealand 80 runs Wellington Feb 6, 2019 24 India New Zealand India 6 runs Thiruvananthapuram Nov 7, 2017 25 India New Zealand New Zealand 40 runs Rajkot Nov 4, 2017 26 India New Zealand India 53 runs Delhi Nov 1, 2017 27 India New Zealand New Zealand 47 runs Nagpur Mar 15, 2016 28 India New Zealand New Zealand 1 run Chennai Sep 11, 2012 29 New Zealand India New Zealand 5 wickets Wellington Feb 27, 2009 30 New Zealand India New Zealand 7 wickets Christchurch Feb 25, 2009 31 India New Zealand New Zealand 10 runs Johannesburg Sep 16, 2007 What happened when India last met New Zealand in a T20I match? The last T20I match India played against New Zealand was the final of the ICC T20 World Cup at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8, 2026. New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss and invited defending champions India to bat first.

The Indian side accepted the invitation with open arms as Sanju Samson (89 runs off 46 balls), Abhishek Sharma (52 runs off 21 balls) and Ishan Kishan (54 runs off 25 balls) scored blistering half-centuries, followed by a fiery cameo of 26 not out off just 8 balls by Shivam Dube, as the Men in Blue posted a strong total of 255 for 5 on the board. ALSO READ: New Zealand vs India 1st T20I: Playing 11, live toss time (IST), streaming In reply, Tim Seifert (52 runs off 26 balls) and Mitchell Santner (43 runs off 35 balls) were the only two batters to cross the 20-run mark and two of only three batters to score in double digits as India bundled New Zealand out for just 159 runs in 19 overs to win the match by 96 runs and become the first team to successfully defend their T20 World Cup title.

What happened when India last visited New Zealand for a T20I series? India last visited New Zealand for a T20I series in 2022 for a three-match series. The first match of the series was supposed to be played in Wellington; however, the game was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain. In the second match, New Zealand won the toss and invited India to bat first. With the help of Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten century of 111 off 51 balls, India posted a strong total of 191 for 6 on the board. In reply, the Kiwis were bundled out for just 126 as India won the game by 65 runs and took a 1-0 lead in the series.