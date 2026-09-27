India vs West Indies 1st ODI live streaming: When and where to watch live

India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to field against the West Indies in the first ODI at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, September 27. Naman Dhir makes his ODI debut for India, while the match starts at 2 pm IST.

Captain Shubman Gill said the surface looked good but expected batting conditions to improve under the lights. With the afternoon heat another consideration, India chose to chase. Gill said the series would help India test combinations ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

India vs West Indies toss and team news

Gill and Rohit Sharma are listed as India’s openers, with Ruturaj Gaikwad taking the No. 4 position in Shreyas Iyer’s absence. Yashasvi Jaiswal misses out, while Dhir joins a middle order that includes Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

India have selected Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Yadav, with Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy providing further bowling options. Mohammed Siraj is not in the playing 11. Gill described the combination as having “four bowlers and two all-rounders”. Gill had taken a Siraj delivery on the elbow during practice, but batting coach Sitanshu Kotak subsequently said he would be fit to play. Kohli enters the match needing 51 runs to become the second batter after Sachin Tendulkar to reach 15,000 ODI runs. Reddy’s bowling role in focus Hardik Pandya’s latest injury has increased the importance of Reddy’s development as a white-ball all-rounder. Reddy has yet to bowl a full 10-over spell in his six ODIs, and India may have an opportunity to give him a longer spell after choosing to field first.

Bowling coach Morne Morkel has said Reddy has the ability to compete for an all-rounder’s position, while stressing the need to give him a clear role. Brar will also be looking to improve an economy rate that is currently around seven runs an over. West Indies bat first West Indies captain Shai Hope leads a side that includes John Campbell, Justin Greaves and Keacy Carty at the top of the listed batting order. Jewel Andrew, returning after nearly a year, is in the playing 11 alongside Amir Jangoo. Sherfane Rutherford misses out. The visitors arrive after narrow home ODI series defeats against New Zealand and Sri Lanka. They are also dealing with an off-field challenge after Cricket West Indies announced a 25 per cent pay cut as part of measures aimed at financial stability.

Pitch and conditions in Thiruvananthapuram The pitch report described a hard surface made from black Mandya clay, with extra bounce expected. There is little grass covering, which could limit sideways movement, while the hard surface is expected to favour batting. The square boundaries measure about 65 metres on either side, with a 74-metre boundary straight down the ground. Conditions are hot, with the temperature in the early 30s Celsius. The curator reported no dew over the previous two to three days and said an anti-dew agent had been applied. Gill nevertheless expects the surface to play better under the lights. Where to watch India vs West Indies 1st ODI live

The match begins at 2 pm IST. It will be telecast on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 1 SDand streamed live on JioHotstar. Playing 11s India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (captain), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Naman Dhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna West Indies: John Campbell, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (captain and wicketkeeper), Amir Jangoo, Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales Full squads India: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (vice-captain), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir