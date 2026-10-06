India vs West Indies 1st T20I: Playing 11, live toss time (IST), streaming

The Shreyas Iyer-led Indian cricket team will look to carry on their momentum in T20I cricket as they return to international cricket fresh off their gold medal win at the Asian Games 2026. India will take on West Indies in the first of the three-match T20I series at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium on Tuesday. The series will provide India with a stronger test after their recent T20I assignments against lower-ranked opposition.

The biggest selection call for head coach Gautam Gambhir will be around the opening combination, with Sanju Samson and teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi competing for a place alongside Abhishek Sharma. India will also have to settle their pace attack, while West Indies, with several experienced T20 players, will look to challenge the hosts in familiar Indian conditions.

India face selection dilemma over Samson, Sooryavanshi Gambhir will have to decide whether Sanju Samson or Vaibhav Sooryavanshi partners Abhishek Sharma at the top. India played all three during the Asian Games, with Sooryavanshi opening and Samson batting at No. 3. However, Samson was not entirely comfortable in that role, making an opening spot a more likely option in Lucknow. With Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Axar Patel offering middle-order depth, playing both Samson and Sooryavanshi could leave India with a crowded batting line-up. Arshdeep Singh is expected to lead the pace attack, with Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav competing for another spot.

West Indies bank on T20 experience West Indies will enter the contest with several players well versed in Indian conditions through their Indian Premier League experience. Captain Shai Hope will lead the side, while Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell and Sherfane Rutherford will form the core of the batting unit. The visitors also have considerable all-round depth, with Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Powell and Romario Shepherd capable of contributing with both bat and ball. ALSO READ: Asiad 2026: Number of women's sports gold rises despite 18% drop in medals Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie provide left-arm spin options, while Shamar Joseph will spearhead the pace attack. West Indies have the firepower to challenge India, particularly if their experienced T20 players adapt quickly to the Lucknow surface and put pressure on the hosts.

India vs West Indies 1st T20I: Playing 11 India playing 11 (probable): Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav West Indies playing 11 (probable): Shai Hope (C, WK), Jewel Andrew, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph India vs West Indies: Head-to-head in T20Is Total matches: 31

India won: 20

West Indies won: 10

No result: 1 India vs West Indies 1st T20I: Full squad India full squad: Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir

West Indies full squad: Shai Hope (C & WK), Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Kamil Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer India vs West Indies 1st T20I: Live streaming and broadcast details When will the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match take place? The first T20I match between India and West Indies will be played on Tuesday, October 6. What will be the venue for the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match on Tuesday? Ekana Stadium in Lucknow will host the first T20I match between India and West Indies.

What time will the toss for the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match take place? The toss for the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match will take place at 6:30 pm IST. What time will the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match begin? The India vs West Indies 1st T20I match will begin at 7 pm IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match in India? The live telecast of the India vs West Indies T20I series will be available on Star Sports Network in India. Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match in India?