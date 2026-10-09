India vs West Indies 2nd T20I: Playing 11, live toss time (IST), streaming

India will look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series when they face the West Indies in the second match on Friday at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, with Sanju Samson’s place in the playing XI likely to be one of the key talking points. While India’s batting line-up has largely clicked, Samson’s poor run has remained the one concern for the team management.

The Kerala batter has managed scores of just 9, 7, 2 and 11 in his last four innings, increasing the clamour for teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to return to the opening slot alongside Abhishek Sharma.

However, India may not want to rush the 15-year-old back into the XI after his modest returns in his limited international appearances. The management has consistently backed Samson, including at the Asian Games, and Friday’s match could offer another opportunity for the wicketkeeper-batter to repay that faith. Samson’s form and pace combination in focus India’s main selection dilemma will centre on Sanju Samson, whose recent returns have been underwhelming despite the team management’s continued backing. The Kerala batter has scored only 9, 7, 2 and 11 in his last four T20I innings, while his partnerships in those games have produced just 7, 12, 2 and 29 runs.

That has opened the door for 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has already displayed an attacking range beyond his years. However, his international returns remain modest, with scores of 14, 13 and 15 against England, followed by 18 and 35 at the Asian Games. ALSO READ: BCCI applauds Agarkar for his contribution and conviction as chief selector India could also reassess their pace combination after Mayank Yadav conceded 16 runs in his opening over in Lucknow. Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, meanwhile, took two wickets each, while Naman Dhir returned 3/31. West Indies need batters to fire The West Indies' biggest challenge will be converting their considerable batting firepower into a sizeable total after being dismissed for 171 in the opening T20I. Captain Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford and Romario Shepherd give the side plenty of experience and power, but the top and middle order will need to bat with greater consistency against an Indian attack that performed strongly in the first game.

Rutherford was their leading scorer but fell to Mayank Yadav in the penultimate over. With Jasprit Bumrah absent, the visitors have an opportunity to put India's pace attack under pressure. Their bowling remains a concern, with left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein the standout threat. The West Indies will ideally need a total above 220 to put India under sustained pressure. India vs West Indies 2nd T20I: Playing 11 India playing 11 (probable): Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav West Indies playing 11 (probable): Shai Hope (C, WK), Jewel Andrew, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph

India vs West Indies: Head-to-head in T20Is Total matches: 32

India won: 21

West Indies won: 10

No result: 1 India vs West Indies 2nd T20I: Full squad India full squad: Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir West Indies full squad: Shai Hope (C & WK), Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Kamil Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer India vs West Indies 2nd T20I: Live streaming and broadcast details When will the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match take place?

The second T20I match between India and West Indies will be played on Friday, October 9. What will be the venue for the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match on Friday? The JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, will host the second T20I match between India and West Indies. What time will the toss for the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match take place? The toss for the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will take place at 6:30 pm IST. What time will the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match begin? The India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will begin at 7 pm IST.