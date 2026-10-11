India vs West Indies 3rd T20I: Playing 11, live toss time (IST), streaming

India will look to address their bowling concerns and regain control of the series when they face West Indies in the third T20 International at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday. The visitors head into the contest with confidence after chasing down India's 250-run target in Ranchi, setting up another potentially high-scoring encounter at a venue known for its batter-friendly conditions.

The second T20I produced 501 runs, with Shai Hope and Sherfane Rutherford leading West Indies to their highest successful run chase in T20 internationals. The result also renewed the debate around the challenges faced by bowlers in modern T20 cricket, a concern India head coach Gautam Gambhir has raised recently.

With flat pitches, short boundaries and dew potentially influencing proceedings, execution will be crucial for both teams. India will need tighter bowling and sharper fielding after Mayank Yadav dropped Rutherford in Ranchi. West Indies, meanwhile, will aim to sustain their batting momentum while improving their bowling discipline. Bowling remains a concern for India Shreyas Iyer's return to form has been a major positive for India, with an unbeaten 102 followed by a 40 off 18 balls. Sanju Samson's 82 off 41 deliveries in Ranchi has also strengthened India's batting options. However, the bowling attack remains a concern. Arshdeep Singh has conceded 79 runs in two matches for just one wicket, while Mayank Yadav has impressed with three wickets in the second T20I. India will expect Arshdeep to improve his execution, particularly at the death, and Mayank to maintain his impact with the new ball.

ALSO READ: IPL 2027: BCCI set to host stakeholders meeting on October 15 in Mumbai The team management could continue experimenting with its combinations after promoting Shivam Dube to No. 4 in Ranchi, although his dismissal for seven is unlikely to prompt an immediate change. Shai Hope and Sherfane Rutherford lead WI’s batting charge Shai Hope's two centuries on the tour have established him as West Indies' key batter, while Sherfane Rutherford's 84 off 37 balls in Ranchi demonstrated his ability to accelerate against India's bowling attack. Their 120-run partnership off 54 balls proved decisive in the successful chase. West Indies will aim to maintain that momentum in Indore, where favourable batting conditions could again reward their aggressive approach. Roston Chase's 3/24 was a valuable contribution in the previous match, but Shamar Springer's expensive spell of 64 runs in four overs remains a concern. The visitors could reconsider their bowling combinations as they seek greater control in the middle and death overs. Their ability to contain India's powerful batting line-up could prove decisive in determining whether they build on their success in Ranchi.

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I: Playing 11 India playing 11 (probable): Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav West Indies playing 11 (probable): Shai Hope (C, WK), Kamil Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph India vs West Indies: Head-to-head in T20Is Total matches: 33

India won: 21

West Indies won: 11

No result: 1 India vs West Indies 3rd T20I: Full squad India full squad: Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir

West Indies full squad: Shai Hope (C & WK), Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Kamil Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer India vs West Indies 3rd T20I: Live streaming and broadcast details When will the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match take place? The third T20I match between India and West Indies will be played on Sunday, October 11. What will be the venue for the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match on Sunday? Holkar Stadium in Indore will host the third T20I match between India and West Indies.

What time will the toss for the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match take place? The toss for the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will take place at 6:30 pm IST. What time will the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match begin? The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will begin at 7 pm IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match in India? The live telecast of the India vs West Indies T20I series will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match in India?