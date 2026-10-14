India vs West Indies 4th T20I: Playing 11, live toss time (IST), streaming

India will look to seal the five-match T20 International series when they face West Indies in the fourth match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The hosts lead 2-1 and need one more victory to take an unassailable lead, while the visitors must win to level the series and force a decider. Both teams have produced high-scoring contests, with their batting units relying on aggressive strokeplay and power-hitting to put pressure on opposition bowlers.

Abhishek Sharma's explosive 69 off 30 balls helped India post 223 in the third T20I in Indore, where the hosts eventually secured victory. However, West Indies have already demonstrated their chasing ability, having overhauled India's 249-run target in Ranchi. With Sherfane Rutherford and Shai Hope among the leading run-scorers, the visitors will look to challenge India's bowling attack. Hyderabad's batting-friendly conditions could set the stage for another high-scoring encounter.

India look to top-order firepower to seal T20I series India's batting strength has been evident throughout the series, with Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan contributing at the top. Abhishek's six fours and five sixes in the third T20I underlined his ability to accelerate the scoring, while Samson and Kishan have also delivered important contributions in earlier matches. However, the top order's consistency has meant limited opportunities for middle-order batters Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Naman Dhir. Their ability to handle pressure could prove important if India lose early wickets or have to chase a substantial total. India's bowling attack will also need to contain West Indies' power-hitters. Arshdeep Singh took three wickets in Indore, while Naman Dhir claimed two. The hosts will aim to maintain that discipline and secure the series before the final match.

West Indies banking on Hope and Rutherford to level series West Indies will need a stronger bowling performance to prevent India from taking an unassailable 3-1 lead. Their attack struggled to contain Abhishek in Indore, with all-rounder Shamar Springer acknowledging that restricting the Indian opener to singles and twos was a possible defensive approach once he found his rhythm. The visitors, however, have shown that their batting can match India's scoring rate. Sherfane Rutherford has scored 172 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 189, including 12 sixes. Captain Shai Hope has also been influential, scoring 159 runs at a strike rate of 182.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli makes Linkedin debut after choosing equity over endorsement Hope's 102 off 45 balls powered West Indies to a successful chase of 249 in Ranchi. Shimron Hetmyer, Kamil Pooran and Springer also contributed in Indore. The visitors will need their bowlers to provide greater control before their batters attempt to level the series. India vs West Indies 4th T20I: Playing 11 India playing 11 (probable): Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Nitish Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav West Indies playing 11 (probable): Shai Hope (C, WK), Kamil Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph

India vs West Indies: Head-to-head in T20Is Total matches: 34

India won: 22

West Indies won: 11

No result: 1 India vs West Indies 4th T20I: Full squad India full squad: Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir West Indies full squad: Shai Hope (C & WK), Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Kamil Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer India vs West Indies 4th T20I: Live streaming and broadcast details When will the India vs West Indies 4th T20I match take place?

The fourth T20I match between India and West Indies will be played on Wednesday, October 14. What will be the venue for the India vs West Indies 4th T20I match on Wednesday? The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will host the fourth T20I match between India and West Indies. What time will the toss for the India vs West Indies 4th T20I match take place? The toss for the India vs West Indies 4th T20I match will take place at 6:30 pm IST. What time will the India vs West Indies 4th T20I match begin? The India vs West Indies 4th T20I match will begin at 7 pm IST.