India vs West Indies 5th T20I: Playing 11, live toss time (IST), streaming

India will look to address their batting inconsistencies and deliver a series-winning performance when they take on the West Indies in the fifth and final T20I at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Despite producing substantial totals, India have struggled to find consistency across their batting order. The opening combination of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma has delivered occasional brilliance but failed to establish reliable partnerships, while captain Shreyas Iyer and middle-order batters Ishan Kishan and Naman Dhir have also experienced inconsistent returns.

The West Indies, meanwhile, have emerged as a formidable challenge, with Shai Hope and Sherfane Rutherford leading their batting effort. India could also consider recalling Kuldeep Yadav to strengthen their bowling attack. However, thunderstorms forecast around match time could threaten the series decider.

Batting consistency and Kuldeep's possible return in focus India's biggest concern heading into the series decider is the inability of their top order to build sustained partnerships. Samson and Abhishek have produced three half-centuries between them, but their opening stands across the first four matches have yielded 29, 42, seven and 60 runs. Samson's 56-run contribution in the 60-run stand in Hyderabad also exposed Abhishek's struggle for consistency. Iyer, who struck 102 in the opening match, has managed only 57 runs across his next three outings. Kishan has shown promise but failed to convert his starts, while Dhir's returns of four, 10 and zero have added to India's concerns. Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy must also improve their boundary-hitting efficiency in the middle overs.

India could bring back Kuldeep Yadav after benching the wrist-spinner in the third and fourth T20Is. His experience could prove valuable on a batting-friendly surface. Hope and Rutherford lead visitors' series challenge The West Indies will enter the series decider with an opportunity to secure a notable series victory against India. Their batting has repeatedly challenged the hosts, with captain Shai Hope and Sherfane Rutherford emerging as the standout performers across the four matches. Hope has accumulated 261 runs, while Rutherford has scored 221, occupying the top two positions in the series batting charts. Their ability to bat deep and accelerate against India's bowling attack will be central to the visitors' hopes of winning the series. India managed to contain the Caribbean side during their 14-run victory in the third T20I at Indore, demonstrating the importance of dismissing the two batters early.

ALSO READ: Comeback preponed! Bhuvneshwar added to India's squad for 5th T20I vs WI The visitors will also look to exploit India's difficulties in controlling the middle overs. With the M Chinnaswamy Stadium traditionally favouring aggressive batting, the West Indies could target another imposing total. However, the forecast of evening thunderstorms could complicate their plans. India vs West Indies 5th T20I: Playing 11 India playing 11 (probable): Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Nitish Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Yadav West Indies playing 11 (probable): Shai Hope (C, WK), Kamil Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph

India vs West Indies: Head-to-head in T20Is Total matches: 35

India won: 22

West Indies won: 12

No result: 1 India vs West Indies 5th T20I: Full squad India full squad: Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir, Bhuvneshwar Kumar West Indies full squad: Shai Hope (C & WK), Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Kamil Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer India vs West Indies 5th T20I: Live streaming and broadcast details When will the India vs West Indies 5th T20I match take place?

The fifth T20I match between India and the West Indies will be played on Saturday, October 17. What will be the venue for the India vs West Indies 5th T20I match on Saturday? The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host the fifth T20I match between India and the West Indies. What time will the toss for the India vs West Indies 5th T20I match take place? The toss for the India vs West Indies 5th T20I match will take place at 6:30 pm IST. What time will the India vs West Indies 5th T20I match begin? The India vs West Indies 5th T20I match will begin at 7 pm IST.