India vs West Indies: India's highest successful run chases in ODI cricket

India have to chase down 406 to beat West Indies in the second One-Day International (ODI) on Wednesday, a target that demands their highest successful run chase in the format after the visitors piled up 405 for seven.

Three centuries from John Campbell, Shai Hope and Amir Jangoo at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium have left India needing to go well beyond their previous best.

India’s highest successful ODI chase remains the pursuit of a 360-run target against Australia in 2013. They finished that match on 362 for one and won by nine wickets. The requirement against West Indies is 46 runs higher than that record target.

India’s record chase faces a bigger test

India have successfully chased several imposing totals in ODIs, but the 406-run target takes the task beyond anything they have previously achieved in a winning chase.

Their next two highest successful chases came against England in 2017 and Australia in 2013, both involving targets of 351. India finished on 356 for seven against England, winning by three wickets, and reached 351 for four against Australia to win by six wickets.

The second ODI therefore demands a new benchmark from India’s batters: their first successful pursuit of a target above 400.

Three West Indies centuries set up the challenge

West Indies made full use of a flat pitch to register their highest ODI total.

Campbell led the charge with 101 off 68 balls, striking nine fours and five sixes. Captain Hope followed with 104 off 94 deliveries, including eight fours and three sixes.

Jangoo then accelerated the innings with 114 off 77 balls, hitting 13 fours and three sixes. Their combined contribution of 319 runs drove West Indies past 400 and left India’s batters with a record-breaking task.

Kuldeep Yadav was India’s most successful bowler, taking two wickets for 65 runs.

Highest successful run chases in men’s ODIs in India