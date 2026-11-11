IPL 2027: Akash Ambani hails Hardik's contribution after PBKS switch

Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani on Wednesday paid tribute to Hardik Pandya following the all-rounder's trade to Punjab Kings in exchange for India pacer Arshdeep Singh, saying his contribution and competitive spirit would always be valued by the franchise.

"I have great respect for him, both as a cricketer and as a person, and wish him nothing but the very best for everything that lies ahead," Ambani said on completion of the trade.

Out of his 146 career IPL games, Pandya wore the MI shirt 115 times and won four IPL titles (2015, 2017, 2019, 2020) under Rohit Sharma's captaincy.

In a statement, Ambani expressed his respect for Pandya, recalling his journey from a promising cricketer to an international superstar, who eventually returned to lead the five-time IPL champions.