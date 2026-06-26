IRE vs IND 1st T20: Where to watch live streaming of today's T20I match?

India are all set to begin a new chapter in T20 cricket under new captain Shreyas Iyer when they take on Ireland in the opening match of the two-game series in Dublin today.
Fresh from their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup triumph earlier this year, the visitors will also have a major selection dilemma, with teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi pushing hard for an international debut after his explosive performances in domestic and India A cricket.
However, breaking into India’s settled top order will not be straightforward. Openers Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan all played key roles in India’s World Cup-winning campaign and have continued their rich form in recent months.
The team management must decide whether to retain the successful combination or introduce Sooryavanshi immediately. With several senior bowlers unavailable, India’s relatively inexperienced pace attack will also be under scrutiny.
On the other hand, Ireland, also led by new captain Lorcan Tucker, are missing a few first-choice players but will rely on home conditions and experienced campaigners such as Harry Tector, George Dockrell, and Gareth Delany to challenge the reigning world champions.