IRE vs IND 1st T20I preview: Will Sooryavanshi find place in India's XI?

India will begin a new T20I chapter on Friday when they face Ireland in the first match of a two-game series, their first assignment in the format since being crowned T20 World Cup champions earlier this year.

The series also marks the start of Shreyas Iyer’s full-time captaincy stint in T20Is, adding another layer of interest to a contest in which the biggest selection question revolves around 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

The teenage batter has become one of the most talked-about names in Indian cricket after an explosive Indian Premier League (IPL) season and a stunning 94 off 29 balls for India A against Sri Lanka A in the Tri-Nation Series in Dambulla. His inclusion in the squad has raised expectations of an international debut, but finding a place for him in India’s playing 11 may not be straightforward.

Can India disturb a World Cup-winning top order? Sooryavanshi is an opener, and that is where India face their biggest dilemma. The current top three of Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan played key roles in India’s T20 World Cup final win over New Zealand in March, with all three scoring fifties. ALSO READ: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to use separate changing room during England tour Dropping or moving any of them down the order immediately after a World Cup-winning campaign would be a difficult call for the team management. Abhishek, currently among India’s most dangerous T20 batters, has been highly effective at the top, scoring 1,414 runs from 43 innings with two hundreds and 10 fifties at a strike rate of 192.38.

Samson, too, has strong numbers as an opener. He has scored 926 runs from 28 innings in that position, including three hundreds and four fifties, at a strike rate of 181.93. His returns lower down the order, however, are less convincing, with his strike rates at No. 3, No. 4 and No. 5 standing at 121, 129 and 127, respectively. Kishan also comes into the series with recent form behind him. He scored 602 runs in IPL 2026 and recently struck 125 against Afghanistan in the second ODI in Lucknow. Where does Sooryavanshi fit in? Sooryavanshi’s case is built on raw impact. His 29-ball 94 for India A showed his ability to dominate bowling attacks from the start, and his rise has added fresh energy to India’s T20 conversation.

However, including him in the playing 11 would require India to either leave out one of their established top-order batters or alter a settled batting structure. Samson could be pushed into the middle order, but that route also has complications. Captain Iyer and vice-captain Tilak Varma are expected to occupy key middle-order slots. The No. 6 position usually belongs to an all-rounder, with India having options such as Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel and newcomer Suryansh Shedge. If India accommodate Samson at No. 6 to open with Sooryavanshi and Abhishek, they may have to compromise on bowling depth. That is a risk, especially with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Varun Chakravarthy unavailable for the series.

For now, Sooryavanshi’s presence may be as much about pressure as opportunity. Samson and Abhishek remain ahead in the queue, but the teenager’s inclusion in the squad means the incumbents will know that another failure could bring him closer to a debut. Ireland vs India Playing 11 prediction India Playing 11 probables: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel/Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna. Ireland Playing 11 probables: Ross Adair, Stephen Doheny, Lorcan Tucker (C & WK), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Tim Tector, Liam McCarthy, Gavin Hoey / Matthew Humphreys, Reuben Wilson, Jai Moondra / Matthew Hollard Iyer starts new leadership phase

For Iyer, the Ireland series offers an opportunity to begin his T20I captaincy tenure with clarity and control. His leadership credentials have already been tested in franchise cricket. He captained Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title in 2024 and led Punjab Kings to the final the following season. ALSO READ: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's parents to accompany him to Ireland, England India’s status as reigning T20 world champions will add expectations, but the series also gives Iyer and head coach Gautam Gambhir a chance to test the next layer of players without disturbing the larger World Cup-winning core. Bowling unit gets chance to impress

India’s bowling attack has a second-string look in the absence of Bumrah, Siraj and Chakravarthy, but that also opens the door for players looking to strengthen their case before the next cycle of T20 assignments. Harshit Rana’s return from injury adds depth to the pace group, though he will face competition from Prasidh Krishna and Prince Yadav. Prasidh enters the series in good form after taking a career-best five-wicket haul in the third ODI against Afghanistan in Chennai. Arshdeep Singh is expected to lead the pace attack, while Axar, Washington and Ravi Bishnoi give India spin options.

Ireland look to test champions at home Ireland will be without several senior players, including Josh Little, Mark Adair, Paul Stirling and Curtis Campher, because of injuries. That leaves new captain Lorcan Tucker with a depleted squad for a difficult home assignment. Still, Ireland have players capable of challenging India in their conditions. George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Harry Tector and Indian-origin batter Jai Moondra will be among the names to watch. However, stopping the reigning T20 world champions will require Ireland to be sharp across departments, especially against an Indian batting line-up packed with power and depth.

Squads India: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Sharma, Suryansh Shedge, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Ireland: Lorcan Tucker (captain), Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Matthew Humphreys, Gavin Hoey, Matthew Hollard, Liam McCarthy, Jai Moondra, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Reuben Wilson. India vs Ireland 1st T20I date, time, live toss time, IRE vs IND live streaming and broadcast details When will India vs Ireland 1st T20I take place? The first T20 International between India and Ireland will take place on June 26 (Friday).

What is the venue for India vs Ireland 1st T20I? Belfast's Civil Service Cricket Club will host India vs Ireland 1st T20I on Friday. At what time will India vs Ireland 1st T20 International begin on June 26? The first T20 International between India and Ireland will begin at 6 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). At what time will the live toss for India vs Ireland 1st T20 International take place on Friday? The live toss between India captain Shreyas Iyer and Ireland skipper Lorcan Tucker will take place at 6:30 pm IST. Which TV channels will live telecast India vs Ireland 1st T20 International in India?