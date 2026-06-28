IRE vs IND 2nd T20: Prince and Suryansh debut; Vaibhav misses out again

India will be looking to avoid their first T20I series loss in almost three years as they take on Ireland in the second of the two-match T20I series today at Civil Service Cricket Stadium in Belfast.

After a sub-par show in the first T20I, India made two changes to their playing XI, with Prince Yadav and Suryansh Shedge making their T20I debuts. They will replace Prasidh Krishna and Washington Sundar, respectively, in the playing XI.

However, despite the hype, the 15-year-old wonderkid from Bihar, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, has once again missed out on making his debut as he now has to wait at least till India’s T20I series against England, starting next week, to make his much-anticipated debut.

Prince rewarded for consistency The 30-year-old Delhi pacer Prince Yadav has been rewarded for his consistency in recent times. Yadav took 16 wickets in 14 matches in the recently concluded IPL 2026. He was handed an ODI debut against Afghanistan for his exploits, where he once again impressed everyone with three wickets in two matches. Prince Yadav career in numbers: Stat ODI IPL Matches 2 20 Innings 2 20 Balls 87 449 Runs 94 684 Maidens 0 0 Wickets 3 19 Average 31.33 36 Economy 6.48 9.14 Strike Rate 29 23.63 BBI 2/56 3/32 BBM 2/56 3/32 4 wickets 0 0 5 wickets 0 0 10 wickets 0 0

Suryansh to play finisher role? One of the issues Team India have been facing in recent times is the lack of pace-bowling all-rounders in their set-up. The debut of 23-year-old Suryansh Shedge is expected to somewhat address that gap for India. On top of that, Suryansh has been in excellent form with the bat in the recently concluded IPL 2026 and India’s tri-nation series against Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A. He is also capable of hitting big shots lower down the order, allowing the Men in Blue to use him as a finisher going forward. Suryansh Shedge career in numbers: Stat T20 IPL Matches 1 12 Innings 0 10 Runs 0 165 Balls 0 101 Highest 0 57 Average 0 23.57 Strike Rate 0 163.37 Not Out 0 3 Fours 0 9 Sixes 0 12 Ducks 0 0 50s 0 1 100s 0 0

Vaibhav's wait continues While two players got their long-awaited India debuts on Sunday, the one omission that is certain to dominate discussions is that of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Despite arriving in Ireland on the back of a record-breaking IPL 2026 season and a sensational India A tour of Sri Lanka, the 15-year-old was overlooked for a second successive match as the team management once again backed experience over youth. India's batting collapse in the series opener had fuelled speculation that Sooryavanshi could finally earn his maiden international cap in the must-win second T20I. However, the team management retained faith in the existing top order of Sanju, Abhishek and Ishan, leaving the teenage prodigy on the sidelines.

With the Ireland series now ending without a debut, attention will inevitably turn to India's upcoming T20I series against England, where Sooryavanshi could once again be in contention. Until then, one of the country's brightest young talents will have to wait a little longer for the moment many believe he has already earned. Iyer opts to bowl again Despite a batting collapse in the chase during the first T20I, India skipper Shreyas Iyer, after winning the toss for the second T20I today, once again opted to bowl first, with two changes to the side. Meanwhile, Ireland skipper Lorcan Tucker was happy with batting first and confirmed that the Irish side will field an unchanged XI.