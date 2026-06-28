IRE vs IND 2nd T20: Where to watch live streaming of today's T20I match?
SonyLIV will stream the Ireland vs India 2nd T20 match through its app and website
BS Web Team New Delhi
SonyLIV will stream the Ireland vs India 2nd T20 match through its app and website
The coin flip of the match went in India's way who opted to field first Captain's take after toss: Shreyas Iyer (India): We’re going to bowl first considering the weather condition. It can pour any time, so we want to maximize the advantage of it. I think the trend is it’s just important to adapt to the conditions as quickly as possible. And they were pretty smart in terms of making bowling changes and also scoring off the back foot and front foot, clearing right in the front. So it’s important that we play smart cricket rather than having a set pattern and see to it that we back our instincts as well at the same time. Lorcan Tucker (Ireland): We are happy batting first. We want to get a good read on the pitch as quickly as possible Hopefully it plays pretty similar today. Ireland vs India 2nd T20I playing 11: India playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav Ireland playing 11: Tim Tector, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w/c), Benjamin Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Liam McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Jai Moondra, Matthew Hollard
|Country/Region
|TV Broadcast
|Live Streaming
|India
|Sony Sports Ten 1 & Sony Sports Ten 1 HD
|Sony LIV app & website
|Ireland
|TNT Sports*
|Discovery+ / TNT Sports App
|United Kingdom
|TNT Sports
|Discovery+
|United States
|Willow TV
|Willow by Cricbuzz / Willow.tv
|Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow by Cricbuzz / Willow.tv
|Australia
|Fox Cricket
|Kayo Sports
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Sky Sport Now
|South Africa (Sub-Saharan Africa)
|SuperSport Cricket
|DStv Stream
|Middle East & North Africa
|CricLife
|StarzPlay
|Pakistan
|No official TV telecast announced
|Tapmad / Myco (where available)
First Published: Jun 28 2026 | 5:00 PM IST