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IRE vs IND 2nd T20: Where to watch live streaming of today's T20I match?

SonyLIV will stream the Ireland vs India 2nd T20 match through its app and website

IRE vs IND 2nd T20 live streaming details
IRE vs IND 2nd T20 live streaming details
BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2026 | 5:41 PM IST
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India's quest to bounce back from one of the biggest upsets in their recent T20I history will be put to the test as they face Ireland in the second and final match of the series at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast today. Trailing 0-1 after a 34-run defeat in the opener, Shreyas Iyer's side must win to avoid a rare series loss against Ireland before heading into next week's five-match assignment in England.
The coin flip of the match went in India's way who opted to field first  Captain's take after toss:  Shreyas Iyer (India): We’re going to bowl first considering the weather condition. It can pour any time, so we want to maximize the advantage of it. I think the trend is it’s just important to adapt to the conditions as quickly as possible. And they were pretty smart in terms of making bowling changes and also scoring off the back foot and front foot, clearing right in the front. So it’s important that we play smart cricket rather than having a set pattern and see to it that we back our instincts as well at the same time. Lorcan Tucker (Ireland): We are happy batting first. We want to get a good read on the pitch as quickly as possible Hopefully it plays pretty similar today.  Ireland vs India 2nd T20I playing 11: India playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav Ireland playing 11: Tim Tector, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w/c), Benjamin Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Liam McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Jai Moondra, Matthew Hollard  
 
 

IRE vs IND 2nd T20: Broadcasting details

Country/Region TV Broadcast Live Streaming
India Sony Sports Ten 1 & Sony Sports Ten 1 HD Sony LIV app & website
Ireland TNT Sports* Discovery+ / TNT Sports App
United Kingdom TNT Sports Discovery+
United States Willow TV Willow by Cricbuzz / Willow.tv
Canada Willow TV Willow by Cricbuzz / Willow.tv
Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Sport Now
South Africa (Sub-Saharan Africa) SuperSport Cricket DStv Stream
Middle East & North Africa CricLife StarzPlay
Pakistan No official TV telecast announced Tapmad / Myco (where available)

Ireland vs India 2nd T20 live toss time, telecast and streaming details

When will the Ireland vs India 2nd T20 be played?
 
The second T20I between Ireland and India will be played on Sunday, June 28.
 
When will the toss take place for the Ireland vs India 2nd T20?
 
The toss for the second T20I between Ireland and India will take place at 5:30 pm IST.
 
At what time will the Ireland vs India 2nd T20 start?
 
The second T20I between Ireland and India will begin at 6 pm IST.
 
Where will the Ireland vs India 2nd T20 be played?
 
The match will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast.
 
Where will the live telecast of the Ireland vs India 2nd T20 be available in India?
 
The live telecast of the Ireland vs India 2nd T20 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the Ireland vs India 2nd T20 be available in India?
 
The live streaming of the Ireland vs India 2nd T20 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
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Topics :India cricket teamIreland Cricket TeamIndia vs IrelandCricket NewsT20 cricket

First Published: Jun 28 2026 | 5:00 PM IST

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