IRE vs IND 2nd T20: Where to watch live streaming of today's T20I match?

India's quest to bounce back from one of the biggest upsets in their recent T20I history will be put to the test as they face Ireland in the second and final match of the series at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast today. Trailing 0-1 after a 34-run defeat in the opener, Shreyas Iyer's side must win to avoid a rare series loss against Ireland before heading into next week's five-match assignment in England.

When will the Ireland vs India 2nd T20 be played?

The second T20I between Ireland and India will be played on Sunday, June 28.

When will the toss take place for the Ireland vs India 2nd T20?

The toss for the second T20I between Ireland and India will take place at 5:30 pm IST.

At what time will the Ireland vs India 2nd T20 start?

The second T20I between Ireland and India will begin at 6 pm IST.

Where will the Ireland vs India 2nd T20 be played?

The match will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast.

Where will the live telecast of the Ireland vs India 2nd T20 be available in India?