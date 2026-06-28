IRE vs IND 2nd T20I: Belfast weather report and hourly rain forecast

After a shocking 34-run loss on Friday, Shreyas Iyer-led Team India are all set to take on hosts Ireland in the second and final T20I of the series today at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast, with hopes of avoiding a T20I series loss for the first time since 2023, when they lost a five-match series to the West Indies 3-2.

On the other hand, riding high on confidence, Ireland will be hoping to win their first-ever bilateral series against India at home. However, amid all the action, both teams will also have to be wary of the Belfast clouds, as the weather forecast suggests there are chances of rain interruptions during the game.

Belfast weather for Sunday According to the latest weather report from AccuWeather, the second T20I between India and Ireland in Belfast is expected to begin under cloudy skies, with a chance of passing showers before conditions improve later in the day. The highest probability of precipitation is forecast between 11 am and 1 pm local time, ranging from 47% to 52%, raising the possibility of brief rain interruptions ahead of the match. Conditions are expected to improve gradually during the afternoon, with the chance of rain dropping to 25% at 2 pm and 20% from 3 pm to 6 pm before falling to 13% by 7 pm. While a stray shower cannot be ruled out during the early stages, fans can be assured of a game even if it gets shortened by a few overs.

Civil Service Cricket Club drainage system The Civil Service Cricket Club is one of Ireland's best-equipped international cricket venues and features a modern drainage system that helps minimise rain-related delays. The outfield is fitted with an advanced sand-based drainage network that allows water to drain quickly after showers, while efficient groundstaff and super soppers help remove excess surface water in a short time. ALSO READ: ICC Women's T20 WC 2026: India semifinal qualification scenarios explained Although persistent or heavy rain can still delay play, the venue has earned a reputation for resuming matches quickly once the weather clears. With only light showers forecast and improving conditions expected later in the day, the Civil Service Cricket Club's drainage system could play a crucial role in ensuring the India-Ireland second T20I gets underway with minimal disruption.