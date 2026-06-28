Ireland end India's 16-series unbeaten T20I run, complete 2-0 sweep

Lorcan Tucker-led Ireland cricket team created history at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Sunday as they beat India by 1 run in the second T20I match of the two-match series to win their first-ever bilateral series against the Men in Blue in international cricket 2-0.

India, chasing a modest total of 155, were reduced to 74 for 5 at one point, but Tilak Varma (55 runs off 46 balls) and Harshit Rana (21 runs off 10 balls) took the game deep. Prince Yadav struck a six on the final ball but could only take the team's total to 153 for 9 as Ireland walked away with a 1-run win.

Before this, Ireland beat India by 34 runs on Friday to register their first-ever international victory against the visitors. This loss also marks the end of India's 16-series unbeaten run in T20 Internationals.

India’s late push in vain

India's chase unravelled early as Jai Moondra dismissed Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma off successive deliveries before removing captain Shreyas Iyer to leave the visitors struggling at 19/3. Ishan Kishan's run-out soon after further dented the chase, reducing India to 35/4 inside five overs.

Tilak Varma held one end together with a composed 55 off 46 balls, while Axar Patel (14) and Shivam Dube (20) chipped in with useful contributions. However, regular wickets prevented India from building sustained momentum, and they were left needing 46 runs from the final four overs.

Harshit Rana then injected life into the chase with a rapid 21 off 10 balls, taking the equation down to eight runs from the final over. His dismissal off the fifth ball all but ended India's hopes, and although Prince Yadav smashed the final delivery for six, India finished on 153/9, falling one run short of the target.

Earlier, Harry Tector top-scored with 53 off 47 balls and Ben Calitz contributed 37 as Ireland posted 154/8. Prince Yadav returned figures of 3/22, while Arshdeep Singh and Shivam Dube claimed two wickets each to keep the hosts within reach. Ireland's bowlers, however, defended the total successfully to seal the series.

First series loss since 2023

India’s loss against Ireland marks their first-ever T20I series defeat since their 2-3 loss against the West Indies in 2023. Since then, India have played 16 T20I series and won all 16.

In those 16 series, India played 45 matches, of which they won 36 and lost on eight occasions, while one match ended as no contest. Moreover, India never lost more than one match in any of those 16 series.

India T20I series results since 2023 loss vs West Indies: