Ireland vs Afghanistan Live streaming: Where to watch 1st ODI live today?

Ireland take on Afghanistan in the opening ODI of their five-match series at the Bready Cricket Club in Magheramason today. Both teams will be eager to make a winning start as they begin a crucial 50-over contest. The toss is delayed due to rain for now as the ground has been covered.

Ireland look to build on West Indies series

Ireland head into the series after sharing the spoils with the West Indies in a three-match ODI series, finishing with a 1-1 scoreline. The hosts have shown encouraging signs in the format over recent months and will be aiming to carry that momentum into the series opener. A positive start at home would also give them an early advantage in what promises to be a closely fought contest.

Afghanistan seek turnaround after India setback Afghanistan arrive in Ireland looking to bounce back from a difficult tour of India, where they suffered a 3-0 ODI series defeat in June. Despite that setback, the visitors have historically enjoyed success against Ireland in the 50-over format and will be confident of improving their record under captain Rahmat Shah. ALSO READ: Ben Stokes says England coaching role is a dream he hopes to fulfil Weather conditions in Magheramason are expected to remain cloudy, with around a 40 per cent chance of rain during the match. The Bready Cricket Club will host only its second men's ODI and first since 2019, with the surface expected to favour batters. Given the forecast and pitch conditions, the captain winning the toss is likely to opt to bowl first and chase under potentially improved batting conditions later in the day.

Ireland vs Afghanistan 1st ODI: Live streaming, telecast, match time and venue When will the Ireland vs Afghanistan 1st ODI be played? The first ODI between Ireland and Afghanistan will be played on Wednesday, August 5. What time will the toss take place? The toss for the opening ODI is scheduled for 3:15 PM IST. When does the match begin? The first ODI will start at 3:45 PM IST. Where will the Ireland vs Afghanistan 1st ODI be played? The match will be held at the Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Northern Ireland. Where can fans watch the live telecast of the Ireland vs Afghanistan 1st ODI in India?