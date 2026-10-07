Jaiswal, Rahul among 11 Test stars selected for India A Tests sqaud vs NZ

Senior team vice-captain KL Rahul, his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal, one down batter Devdutt Padikkal are among 11 Test players picked in the 15-member India A squad that will play three unofficial Tests against New Zealand A starting October 24.

However, the short BCCI press release didn't clarify how many of the three 'Tests' would the likes of Rahul, Jaiswal, Washington Sundar, who are also part of the Indian ODI set-up, play in New Zealand.

The first 'Test' will be played from October 24 to 28 in Lincoln followed by the second game in Christchurch starting October 31-November 3. The last 'Test', again in Lincoln, will be held from November 7-10.

Now the first three ODI matches against New Zealand will be held on November 4, 7 and 10. So it is nearly impossible for Rahul, Washington and Jaiswal to be available for all the 'A' Tests. The squad also features Rishabh Pant, whose participation is subject to fitness, along with his Test understudy Dhruv Jurel, reserve opener Sai Sudharsan, left-arm spinner Manav Suthar who are expected to be a part of the senior side during the two, Tests which are part of the World Test Championship. Apart from these eight, there are three more capped Test players in pacers Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar.