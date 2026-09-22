Japan vs India T20I: Why was the wide call overturned in the final over?

A disputed wide call in the final over of India's two-run win over Japan in Sano on Tuesday put the spotlight on how wides are judged when a batter attempts a reverse-hit or switch-hit. Japan were chasing 33 in a rain-shortened T20 International (T20I) reduced to five overs a side. The controversy centred on two consecutive wide signals from umpire Chris Thurgate, the second of which was withdrawn after fellow umpire Chris Brown intervened. What happened in the final over? Japan needed eight runs from four balls when left-handed batter Alexander Shirai-Patmore attempted a reverse-hit against Axar Patel. He missed, and the ball passed down what would have been his leg side in his normal stance. Thurgate called it a wide, reducing the requirement to seven runs from four balls.

The next delivery produced a similar sequence: another attempted reverse-hit, another missed ball and another wide signal. Japan now needed six runs from four balls, prompting further protests from the Indian players. Captain Shreyas Iyer also questioned the call. Brown, positioned at square leg, then asked Thurgate to correct the second decision. The wide signal was withdrawn, removing the extra run and counting the delivery as a legal ball. Japan's requirement consequently changed to seven runs from three balls. The first wide remained on the scorecard. Only the second was overturned. What do the wide-ball guidelines say? The International Cricket Council's (ICC's) guidance to umpires says that when a batter attempts a reverse-hit or switch-hit, both sides of the wicket must be treated as the off side for judging wides.

Under this interpretation, the ball must pass beyond the 75 cm mark outside the outer stump to be called wide. A delivery passing down the batter's original leg side is therefore not automatically a wide once the batter attempts either shot. The reasoning is that changing the direction of the stroke brings deliveries on the original leg side within the batter's reach. The usual distinction between off-side and leg-side wides consequently changes. This guidance is included in the manual issued to ICC umpires and has been applied in limited-overs internationals. Does it matter whether it was a reverse-hit or switch-hit? The same guideline applies to both. A reverse-hit is played without changing the grip, while a switch-hit involves a change of grip.

It also covers a batter who feigns a change of stance before returning to the original position. Reverting to the normal stance does not restore the usual leg-side interpretation for that delivery. Does the timing of the batter's movement matter? The guideline applies even if the batter changes stance after the bowler has released the ball. The timing does not alter the advantage gained by bringing the other side of the wicket into play, so both sides are still treated as the off side when assessing a wide. Can an umpire withdraw a wide signal? The ICC's T20I playing conditions allow an umpire to correct a decision promptly. An initial wide signal can therefore be withdrawn before the next ball comes into play.

There was no television umpire or Decision Review System (DRS) for this match. However, the on-field umpires could still correct the decision themselves; a review was not required for Thurgate to withdraw the signal after consulting Brown. Why was the first wide not overturned? One possible explanation is that the first call caught the officials by surprise and the next delivery was bowled before they had time to intervene. That did not prevent them from correcting the second call before the following delivery. The two signals were therefore treated differently: the first wide stood, while the second became a legal delivery without a one-run penalty.