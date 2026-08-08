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Home / Cricket / News / Jemimah Rodrigues injury raises doubt over India's Asia Cup preparation

Jemimah Rodrigues injury raises doubt over India's Asia Cup preparation

Southern Brave confirmed on Saturday that Rodrigues has been replaced by Australian all-rounder Charlie Knott for the remainder of the tournament.

Jemimah Rodrigues
Jemimah Rodrigues
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 4:33 PM IST
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India batter Jemimah Rodrigues has been ruled out of the ongoing Hundred after suffering a hamstring injury while playing for Southern Brave, putting her participation in the upcoming Women's T20 Asia Cup in doubt.

Southern Brave confirmed on Saturday that Rodrigues has been replaced by Australian all-rounder Charlie Knott for the remainder of the tournament.

"We can confirm that due to an injury suffered by Jemimah Rodrigues, we've signed Charli Knott as our injury replacement for the remainder of The Hundred. Wishing you a speedy recovery, Jemi," Southern Brave posted on X. 

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The 25-year-old has scored 143 runs with a highest of 42 not out in six innings for the Brave at an average of 35.75 and a strike rate of 131.19.

The Women's T20 Asia Cup begins on August 28, with India starting their campaign against Thailand on August 30.

Jemimah has just under three weeks to recover from the injury to be fit for the continental tournament.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Cricket News

First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

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