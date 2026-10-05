Just enjoy and give your best: Abhishek to Vaibhav ahead of IND vs WI T20Is

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma has urged teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to enjoy his opportunity and give his best as India prepare to begin their three-match T20I series against the West Indies in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Speaking on JioStar’s ‘Follow the Blues’, Abhishek said the young batter already has a strong understanding of the demands of professional cricket despite his age. Abhishek also revealed how the Indian team is working to make Vaibhav feel comfortable in the senior setup, while stressing that the teenager belongs at this level.

The 26-year-old said he sees it as a responsibility to support younger players, just as senior cricketers and the team management backed him when he was starting out. He also spoke about his approach to preparation and winning more trophies with India.

Abhishek wants Vaibhav to enjoy his India opportunity Abhishek described Vaibhav as a smart youngster who has already spent two to three years within the cricketing system. He said the 15-year-old understands what, where and how much he needs to practise, while experience will help him develop further. The Indian opener said the team has been discussing ways to make Vaibhav more comfortable in the dressing room. According to Abhishek, everyone is aware of what the teenager has achieved and believes that he deserves to be part of the Indian team. ALSO READ: Asiad 2026: Number of women's sports gold rises despite 18% drop in medals Abhishek added that he sees himself and the other senior players as elder brothers to Vaibhav and wants the youngster to feel that he has their backing. His message to the teenage opener was simple: enjoy the opportunity, give his best and make the most of every chance to help India win.

Focus on impact rather than milestones Abhishek also explained how his approach to batting has evolved since his early days in domestic cricket. He said his focus was never on chasing individual milestones but on producing impactful performances that could help his team win. The left-hander recalled that this mindset developed during his time with Punjab, particularly after the team won the domestic T20 competition in 2024. Since then, he has viewed winning trophies as his primary individual goal rather than setting personal targets. Abhishek credited the support of the team management, coaches, captain and senior players for allowing him to play his natural game. He believes the same freedom should be given to younger players entering the Indian setup.

Indian opener preparing for opposition plans Abhishek also stressed that his aggressive batting style does not mean he walks out without preparation. He acknowledged that India will face world-class bowlers who will not allow him to score easily or repeatedly play his preferred shots. The 26-year-old said he has been working with his video analyst to understand how opposition teams could plan against him. He has even asked the analyst to imagine himself as a bowler working with Afghanistan and suggest the plans he would use to restrict him. Abhishek said this exercise helps him prepare for bowlers refusing to deliver in his preferred areas. He therefore works on making adjustments beforehand, rather than expecting opponents to make things easy for him.