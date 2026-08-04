Keshav Maharaj hails Ganguly's role in shaping Capitals' team culture

Pretoria Capitals captain Keshav Maharaj credited coach and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly for fostering a strong team culture and said the leadership group they built together played a key role in the franchise's run to the SA20 final last season.

The Capitals reached the summit clash in Season 4 but fell narrowly short against three-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

"I think in tournaments like this, you've got to build a nice team culture around everything, and Sourav was amazing at that," Maharaj, who had taken 12 wickets in 12 matches to play a pivotal role last season, said in a release.

"We had a lot of guys that bought into what we tried to achieve. Often during the competition, when we weren't playing, we'd get in the team room, have dinner together, watch other games and chat cricket. There was a real buzz and energy within the camp, which was a privilege to be a part of. "To create something so special in the first season was really exciting. Hopefully, we can build on that, and that will last for generations to come," he added. The Capitals begin their Season 5 campaign against Sunrisers Eastern Cape in a repeat of last season's final, but Maharaj said the team was focused on making a strong start rather than seeking revenge.