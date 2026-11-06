Kohli challenge excites New Zealand as Tickner eyes improved showing

Virat Kohli presents an "awesome opportunity" for New Zealand, said fast bowler Blair Tickner, adding that his side would look to be more effective with the ball and produce a stronger batting performance in the second ODI here on Saturday.

Tickner acknowledged Kohli's ability to put opposition bowlers under pressure but said New Zealand remain confident of finding a way to dismiss the former India captain.

"Yeah, he's obviously going all right. With a small total, he came out and put pressure on us. We looked to take wickets, but he did really well. We still back ourselves and our skills to obviously get him out.

"But yeah, it's an awesome opportunity to play against him and hopefully we can get one over him soon." The Kiwis were dismissed for 185 in 40.2 overs in a rain-affected first ODI as India overhauled a revised target of 144 in 22.4 overs to win by five wickets via DLS. "Obviously, you'd have loved to score more runs and put a little bit more pressure on them... we know that we didn't get enough runs and with the ball we can be even better." New Zealand will also be without opener Devon Conway for the remainder of the series after he suffered a concussion in a freak training-ground accident.

"Yeah, he's been massive for us, obviously. Crazy event at training but we're bringing in Kelly, another great player. So it just gives opportunity to other players to stand up like we have throughout. "He's been a few injuries around the last couple of years, but seems every time we have another player come in, they do well. So great opportunity for Nick." Tickner expects conditions at Hnry Stadium to offer assistance to the bowlers. "Yeah, we saw last year against England as well, there's a little bit in the wicket, especially here. Yeah, as a bowler, hoping for that. I don't want to be at a game that's a 400 chase 400.