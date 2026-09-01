Konstas, Handscomb, Richardson join Australia A squad for 2026 India tour

Australia on Tuesday named a 14-member squad, featuring several players with senior international experience, including pacer Ben Dwarshuis, Sam Konstas and Nathan McSweeney, for their series against India A in Puducherry later this month.

Cricket Australia's (CA) National Selection Panel said the tour holds great importance as it looks to expose players to subcontinental conditions and prepare them for the challenges of playing in India.

A stand out performance in the red ball series will make a strong case for selection in the five Tests in India early next year.

Australia A will play two four-day matches and three one-day games, all in Puducherry. The first four-day game will begin on September 22, with the second unofficial Test scheduled to start on September 29.

The unofficial ODIs will be played on October 6, 9 and 11. CA chairman George Bailey said the tour was particularly important with the senior Australian team set to tour India next year. "We are excited by these squads and what they might achieve out of the series. Many of these players have played international cricket, whilst for others it's a continuation of previous opportunities across Australia A and CAXI formats," said Bailey. Peter Handscomb, Brendan Doggett, Konstas, McSweeney, Jhye Richardson and Todd Murphy have all played Test and international cricket while Mitch Owen, Jack Edwards, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Spencer Johnson, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Phillipe, Aaron Hardie, Nikhil Chaudhary and Mahli Beardman have played in ODI or T20 Internationals.