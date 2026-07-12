Kranti Gaud cherishes place on Lord's Honours Board with immense pride

India pacer Kranti Gaud said becoming the first woman to have her name etched on the Lord's Honours Board after claiming a five-wicket haul in the one-off Test against England was a moment of immense pride for her and her family.

Gaud's superb 5/37 helped India bundle out England for 170, securing a commanding 115-run first-innings lead. India then extended their advantage to 269 by stumps on Day 2, reaching 154/1 in the second innings with Smriti Mandhana unbeaten on 69.

"It's a completely different feeling for me. I am very proud to be the first woman to get my name on the Lord's Honours Board. It's a proud moment for my family," said the 22-year-old Gaud after the day's play.

Gaud had also claimed a five-wicket haul (6/52) in an ODI against England last year. "Every player dreams of taking a five-wicket haul. It's the first time we are playing at Lord's, so I was thinking if I can take five wickets and get my name on the board and also take wickets for the team and help it win," said Gaud. Speaking about Shafali Verma's stunning catch to dismiss Lauren Bell and complete her five-wicket haul, Gaud said she had a strong feeling throughout the day that she would end up with five wickets in the innings. Bell's dismissal was an extraordinary piece of fielding. The England player edged a fullish delivery, which Sneh Rana parried at second slip, allowing Verma to dive and take a stunning one-handed catch.

"Whatever happens, happens for the good. I had this feeling today that I would take five wickets. She (Sneh Rana at first slip) really put in a lot of effort to take the catch. When she couldn't hold on to it, Shafali gave it her 100 per cent. "...the catch went up and there was a fumble. I lost sight of the ball, but then it looked like Shafali had taken the catch. I was about to celebrate my five-wicket haul, but my teammates told me to wait for the replay and the decision. "The feeling is very special. Of course, I have taken a five-wicket haul before (in an ODI), but this is my first five-wicket haul in a Test match. I want to do even better now, and I feel I can achieve even more," Gaud added.

Gaud credited the seam-friendly conditions in England for aiding her success, saying her only focus was to consistently hit the right areas and let the pitch do the rest. "The wickets in England have suited me really well. Last year too, I took six wickets here. The pitches help fast bowlers, so my main focus was on maintaining the right line and length, and letting the ball do the rest." She picked the dismissal of England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt as her favourite wicket of the innings, saying it came at a crucial stage when the hosts were rebuilding after lunch. Sciver-Brunt was trapped lbw for 44, allowing India to tighten their grip on the match.