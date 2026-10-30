Krunal conceds 5 sixes in an over as PAK beat IND in 2026 Hong Kong Sixes

India suffered a four-wicket defeat against defending champions Pakistan in their Group C match of the 2026 Hong Kong Sixes on Friday, with Krunal Pandya conceding five sixes in the opening over of the opposition's chase.

After being asked to bat first, India managed 88 for five in their six overs, with Shashank Singh top-scoring with an explosive 40 off 11 balls. Pakistan, who had lost their opening match against the UAE by two wickets, responded with an aggressive batting display to chase down the target in just 3.5 overs.

Openers Khawaja Nafay and Abbas Afridi put on 59 runs in 13 balls, taking the contest away from India. The result moved Pakistan to the top of Group C, while India slipped to the bottom, leaving their qualification hopes dependent on their final group match against the UAE.

Abbas Afridi takes apart Krunal Pandya Pakistan made their intentions clear from the opening over of the chase as Abbas Afridi launched an assault on Krunal Pandya. The right-handed batter struck five consecutive sixes in the over, taking 30 runs off the Indian all-rounder's bowling, while Khawaja Nafay added a single. Afridi continued his attack against T Natarajan in the second over, hitting a four and a six as Pakistan raced to 59 without loss in just two overs. Nafay also contributed with boundaries, ensuring India had little opportunity to build pressure. Afridi eventually fell for 35 off eight balls, caught by Natarajan off Shashank Singh in the third over. However, Nafay carried on, scoring 41 off 12 deliveries before Rahul Tewatia dismissed him in the fourth over.

ALSO READ: JSW Sports lands Kajaria, CREX and others as Hong Kong Sixes partners Abdul Samad and Irfan Khan completed the chase, with the latter sealing the victory with a six. Shashank Singh's 40 goes in vain Earlier, India struggled to establish momentum after being sent in to bat. Rahul Tripathi scored nine before falling to Muhammad Shahzad in the second over, while Nitish Rana and Shashank Singh attempted to rebuild the innings. Rana contributed 19 off 14 balls before retiring out, while Shashank provided the main attacking contribution. The right-hander smashed five sixes and two fours in his 11-ball 40, taking India towards a competitive total.

However, India lost wickets towards the end of the innings. Rahul Tewatia and Krunal Pandya were dismissed for ducks by Abdul Samad in the fifth over, while Ahmed Daniyal bowled Shashank in the final over. India eventually finished at 88 for five in six overs, leaving their bowlers with a challenging task against Pakistan's batting line-up. India face must-win clash against UAE India will now need to beat the UAE in their second and final Group C match on Saturday to remain in contention for a place in the semi-finals. Pakistan, the defending champions, had entered the contest after losing their opening match against the UAE by two wickets. Their defeat against India would have left them facing possible elimination, but Friday's victory put them back in contention.