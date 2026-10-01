Latest cricket laws seek to give fielding side greater reward, says MCC

Maintaining a fair balance between bat and ball remains crucial to cricket, MCC Head of Cricket Fraser Stewart said on Wednesday, pointing to changes in the latest laws of the game aimed at rewarding the fielding side more.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Laws of Cricket 2026 Umpire's Workshop organised by the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), Stewart said Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) continues to monitor the balance of the game, which has increasingly tilted towards the batters.

"Absolutely, the balance of the game is crucial to cricket and in 2017 we reduced the sizes of bats to try to limit the power of the bat, the dominance of the bat over ball," Stewart told PTI. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here

"That's helped to have an effect but we still see, balls flying a long way. We can't stop batters getting stronger, working out in the gym and they're playing a very different brand of attacking cricket than perhaps was the day years ago," he added. Stewart said the latest edition of the Laws, which comes into effect from October 1, has also introduced a change in multi-day cricket that benefits the bowling side. There are 73 changes in the laws. Under the new law, if a wicket falls during the final over of a day's play, the incoming batter will have to come out and face the remaining deliveries of the over, rather than play ending immediately after the dismissal.

"The fielding side have taken a wicket, they will be rewarded with having a new batter coming out. The batting side will have to decide are we going to send in a night watchman," Stewart said. "We felt that's again another thing that we're giving back to the bowlers to try to make sure that there is an even balance between bat and ball," he added. Stewart said MCC also works closely with the International Cricket Council (ICC) on the regulations governing the game, while the number of balls used in an ODI and similar playing conditions are primarily matters for the ICC.