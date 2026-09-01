Marsh, Head back for ODIs against Zimbabwe and SA; Labuschagne misses out

Top-order batter Marnus Labuschagne was a notable omission while skipper Mitchell Marsh and fellow opener Travis Head returned to the 17-member Australia squad for the ODI series against Zimbabwe and South Africa beginning later this month.

Marsh and prolific run-getter Head had missed the 50-over series in Pakistan and Bangladesh earlier this year.

The twin series, starting on September 15, assumes added significance for Australia as they begin preparations for next year's ODI World Cup, to be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The pace-bowling duo of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc will miss the Zimbabwe leg before aligning with the squad for the series against South Africa.

Youngsters Joel Davies and Ollie Peake have retained their places in the squad following decent performances during Australia's recent series in Pakistan and Bangladesh. The three ODIs against Zimbabwe will be played in Harare on September 15, 18 and 20, followed by a three-match series against South Africa in Durban (September 24), Johannesburg (September 27) and Potchefstroom (September 30). Cummins and Starc have been named for the South Africa leg of the ODI series, with Australia scheduled to immediately follow it with three Tests against the Proteas in October. "This six-game series is an important lead-in to next year's World Cup, being played in the same countries, for the group," selection chief George Bailey said in a statement.