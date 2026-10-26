Matt Henry ruled out of T20I series vs India, Ferguson to miss third match

New Zealand have made several changes to their squad for the remaining matches of the T20I series against India, with pacers Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry among those set to miss the third game due to niggles and workload management.

Ferguson will travel to Auckland on Sunday and rejoin the squad for the fourth and fifth T20Is at Eden Park and Seddon Park, respectively, while Henry will remain in Christchurch and link up with the ODI squad in Auckland on November 2.

Henry had bowled only two overs in the second T20I against India. Ferguson, too, had left the field as a precautionary measure and is likely to return for the final two games of the series.

"Those two are being assessed. They'll go for some scans on Tuesday after the public holiday. We'll have some more information as to where things stand. Obviously, like always, we're just hoping for the best. That'll allow for the quickest turnaround," head coach Rob Walter said in a video shared by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Sunday. Kyle Jamieson will stay in Wellington after the third T20I on Tuesday and turn out for Canterbury in the second round of the Ford Trophy at the Basin Reserve on October 31 before rejoining the national team for the ODI series. Blair Tickner will join the T20I squad in Wellington for the final three matches, while Josh Clarkson will link up with the team in Auckland for the last two games.