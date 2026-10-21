Minhas' all-round brilliance powers Pakistan past England in ODI tri-series

All-rounder Arafat Minhas spearheaded Pakistan's 87-run victory over England with a half century and a six-wicket haul as the home team notched its second successive win in the ODI cricket tri-series on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old left-hander Minhas helped Pakistan to 302-9 with 59 off 58 balls after England captain Harry Brook had won the toss and elected to field.

Minhas then undid England's strong reply with his left-arm spin to grab 6-40, including the prize wicket of Brook for 5, as the visitors were bowled out for 215 with more than 11 overs to spare in their opening game of the tournament, which also features Sri Lanka.

"I kept my plans simple," Minhas said. "I think variations are very important for a spinner as they help in deceiving the opposition batters." On Thursday, England takes on Sri Lanka, which lost the first match against Pakistan by 37 runs on Sunday. Minhas magic after England's explosive startOpening pair Tom Banton (57) and Ben Duckett (45) provided England with a whirlwind start of 91 in 14.3 overs before Duckett mistimed a pull against Haris Rauf and was caught at long leg. Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi's ploy to deploy spinners from both ends then worked well. Minhas had Banton caught at short mid-wicket in his second over before he bowled Brook with a ball that spun a long way.

Joe Root hit 33 and Sam Curran, promoted to No. 5, made 27 but the rest of the batters crumbled. Root's off-stump was knocked back by Naseem Shah before Minhas hurried through the middle-order as England lost the last five wickets for only 18 runs. Minhas wrapped up victory by running out Gus Atkinson with a direct throw. "We were quite happy with conceding 300," Brook said. "We thought they were slightly under par. We thought Banton and Ducky then set the tone and it was a case of losing too many wickets in clumps. We couldn't string the partnerships together." Minhas became the third Pakistan all-rounder, after Abdul Razzaq and Shahid Afridi, to grab a five-wicket haul and score a half century in an ODI.

Nawaz and Minhas shine with batEarlier, half centuries from Minhas and Hasan Nawaz rescued Pakistan after the top-order had struggled on a good wicket for batting at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Nawaz, in his 6th ODI, made a career-best 79 while Minhas posted a maiden ODI half century as the pair put on 78 for the sixth wicket after Pakistan had slid to 133-5. Root snapped up a brilliant low catch at short mid-wicket to dismiss Fakhar Zaman off Atkinson's first ball, while fellow opener Saim Ayub's struggles with the bat continued when he top-edged Sonny Baker's short ball to deep fine-leg on 8.

Babar Azam (34) started confidently with three boundaries against Baker, who was expensive in his opening spell, before the former captain wasted another good start and was bowled by Will Jacks. Salman Ali Agha, a centurion in the first game, missed out on a low full toss from Adil Rashid and was caught by Atkinson at backward square leg. Saad Baig, who made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka on Sunday, showed a lot of promise before he was caught in the outfield off Atkinson for 35. Nawaz, who started with a first-ball six off Rashid over long-on, got a life on 28 when Atkinson couldn't hold onto a catch at backward square leg.