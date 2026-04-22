Mohammad Nawaz under Pakistan Cricket Board probe after positive drug test

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has come under official scrutiny after returning a positive test for a recreational drug, raising concerns within the cricketing fraternity. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that it has initiated formal proceedings following notification from the International Cricket Council (ICC). According to a PCB spokesperson, the governing body is currently following due protocol, with findings expected to be communicated back to the ICC shortly.

Impact on County cricket plans

Although Nawaz had earlier received a No-Objection Certificate from the PCB, the recent revelations forced a halt to the deal. Surrey has chosen not to issue a public statement regarding the matter as they too will take their time to assess the situation at hand. ALSO READ: IPL 2026 LSG vs RR: Pitch report, highest score, Ekana Stadium stats The development has directly affected Nawaz’s anticipated stint in England’s T20 Blast. The 32-year-old had been in advanced discussions with Surrey and was expected to participate for the full duration of the tournament, scheduled from late May to mid-July. However, in light of the ongoing investigation, the agreement has now been called off.Although Nawaz had earlier received a No-Objection Certificate from the PCB, the recent revelations forced a halt to the deal. Surrey has chosen not to issue a public statement regarding the matter as they too will take their time to assess the situation at hand.