Home / Cricket / News / Mumbai cricketers to get 100% pay raise from 2024-25 domestic season

Mumbai cricketers to get 100% pay raise from 2024-25 domestic season

The decision was approved at the MCA's recent apex council meeting. It will effectively double a player's earnings through the season, as per ESPNCricinfo

Speaking about the new decision, MCA president Amol Kale said that the player should earn more. He added that "especially" those who play Ranji Trophy should earn more. Photo: X
ANI Cricket
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Sunday agreed to give a 100 percent pay raise to its senior men's cricketers from the 2024-25 season, according to ESPNCricinfo.

The decision was approved at the MCA's recent apex council meeting. It will effectively double a player's earnings through the season, as per ESPNCricinfo.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Currently, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) pays their cricketers at the senior men's level across three levels. Players earn Rs 60,000 a day once they play over 40 first-class matches.

Meanwhile, cricketers who have played 21-40 matches, earn Rs 50,000 a day. Players who have appeared in less than 20 first-class games, earn Rs 40,000 a day.

Speaking about the new decision, MCA president Amol Kale said that the player should earn more. He added that "especially" those who play Ranji Trophy should earn more.

"We felt that the player should earn more, especially those who play Ranji Trophy cricket. For us red-ball cricket matters the most as the Ranji Trophy holds a special place for everyone in Mumbai," MCA president was quoted by ESPNCricinfo as saying.

Earlier, legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar said that there will be a lot more playing in the Ranji Trophy from now on if they get a better salary.

"If the Ranji Trophy fee can be doubled or tripled, certainly there will be a lot more people playing the Ranji Trophy, [and a] lot less pullouts. They will all be wanting to play with the slab system - [if] every ten first-class matches you get that much more - so I would request the BCCI to look at that aspect as well," Gavaskar said.

Recently, Mumbai won their 42nd Ranji Trophy after defeating Vidarbha in the finals.

Also Read

Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024: History, importance, Wishes, and Quotes

Yusuf Pathan to contest LS polls: Top 15 cricketers who contested elections

India's sport audience base 678 mn; 2 cricketers are most liked: Report

Leap year 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates 'Leap Day' today, details inside

West Indies' Marlon Samuels banned from all forms of cricket for six years

IPL 2024: Abhishek Porel's blitzkrieg vs Punjab big positive for DC - Amre

IPL 2024: MI vs GT Playing 11, live match time, live streaming, telecast

IPL 2024, RCB vs PBKS preview: du Plessis seeks better outing from bowlers

IPL 2024: India got his fine gem back - Sidhu on Rishabh Pant's return

IPL 2024: KKR's match winner Harshit Rana fined 60 per cent of match fee

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :MumbaiCricketsports

First Published: Mar 24 2024 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story